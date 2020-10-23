SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeJaguar Report+DraftNewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Jaguars Injury Update: Jack, Eifert, Wilson Ruled Out Vs. Chargers, Cann Ruled Questionable

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) will be without three starters when they travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers (1-4) in Week 7 -- with the potential of a fourth starter being unavailable as well. 

The Jaguars announced on Friday that linebacker Myles Jack (ankle), tight end Tyler Eifert (neck) and free safety Jarrod Wilson (hamstring) will all be out vs. the Chargers. Meanwhile, right guard A.J. Cann was ruled questionable with a shoulder injury. 

Considering the Jaguars are having to travel to the west coast during the middle of a five-game losing streak, entering the game without 3-4 starters is obviously a bad omen. 

Jack is the most significant absence. One of the NFL's best linebackers this season, Jack is third on the team in tackles (41), while also recording a sack, an interception and two tackles for loss. Jack missed Week 5 with an ankle injury and left Week 6 with the injury. In his place will be either Dakota Allen or Quincy Williams, each of whom played when Jack left last week's game.

“I feel good about it. I think Dakota [Allen] has done a nice job for us when he’s gone in there for Myles [Jack] before, and I think that Quincy [Williams] did a nice job when he went in there for Dakota when he had to come out with his shoe being undone. So, I think both players are more than capable to step in for us," head coach Doug Marrone said earlier in the week. 

Eifert hasn't made the impact on Jacksonville's offense that many hoped he would (11 catches for 93 yards and one touchdown on 23 targets), but the Jaguars lack depth behind him. James O'Shaughnessy will get the start at tight end while rookies Tyler Davis and Ben Ellefson fill in behind him. 

At free safety, the Jaguars will be down to their third-string player in Brandon Watson, while Douglas Middleton will also help fill in. Wilson, who also missed three games earlier in the season with a hamstring injury, has 13 tackles and an interception in three games. Wilson's primary backup, second-year safety Andrew Wingard, is on injured reserve with an abdominal injury.

Watson, a cornerback convert who is in his second season, has recorded nine tackles in 62 defensive snaps this season. 

With Cann questionable to start at right guard, the Jaguars will likely instead look at using a rotation instead of giving the job outright to rookie fourth-round guard Ben Bartch. Bartch played 55 snaps in Week 6 when Cann was injured, but the raw rookie has seemingly yet to earn the full trust of the coaching staff as a starting lineman.

"We’re looking at a substitution plan right now; which obviously can change during the course of a game. If someone’s really playing well or playing hot, we think we can get good production out of it. And again, it’s not a knock on Ben [Bartch]," Marrone said. 

"I thought he did some good things last week, there’s times that he did really well and there’s times that he got beat; which is going to happen with young players. But I feel that he’s going to come along well. And to have a guy like Tyler Shatley, that’s really been a staple, has really stepped in for Brandon Linder at center and played really well. And you know, he’s played guard at times. So, we’re just going to look at the matchups in there and see who we feel good against. But right now, our plan is if A.J. can’t go, then we would get in some type of substitution.”

THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars' Josh Allen and Josh Lambo to Officially Return For Chargers Game

The Jacksonville Jaguars will return starters, defensive end Josh Allen and kicker Josh Lambo for their Sunday afternoon matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

KassidyHill

Jaguars DC Todd Wash: ’Doug’s [Marrone] Got to Do What’s Best for the Organization'

Doug Marrone gave Todd Wash a vote of confidence last week, a move the defensive coordinator understands but knows may not ultimately matter.

John Shipley

Jaguars Defensive Keys Vs. the Chargers and Rookie Sensation Justin Herbert

The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on rookie quarterback sensation Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. To keep him from getting his first win, it will take these three defensive keys.

KassidyHill

Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Jaguars Vs. Chargers

Who should we expect to be the primary ball-carriers for the Chargers on Sunday? Where does Justin Herbert still need to improve? We break it all down here.

John Shipley

How Did Jaguars' Rookie Ben Bartch Perform in His First Week of Playing Time?

With A.J. Cann down with a shoulder injury, how did Ben Bartch play in his NFL debut in Week 6?

John Shipley

Jaguars Get Josh Lambo Back, While Abry Jones Lands on IR

Josh Lambo is back on the active roster, which is welcome news for the Jaguars after their recent kicker debacle.

John Shipley

Sacksonville Returns: Jaguars Now Set to Face Two Former Pass Rushers in Week 15

The Jaguars will see Yannick Ngakoue and Calais Campbell at the same time in Week 15 now that the Ravens have dealt for the former pass rusher.

John Shipley

Jaguars Move 11 Players Off COVID-19 List Back to Practice Squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars have moved 11 players off the practice squad/COVID-19 list and back onto the practice squad.

KassidyHill

The JaguarReport Podcast, Ep. 2: Fallout From the Loss to the Lions

John Shipley and Gus Logue discuss Jacksonville's latest loss to the Detroit Lions, as well as what the team's odds are to sneak a victory on the west coast on Sunday.

John Shipley

Jaguars Aiming to Stick Together to Keep Early Season Frustrations From Boiling Over

Things can get tense during a five-game losing streak, but the Jaguars are focusing on unity and brotherhood to help get them over the hump and rut they are currently in.

John Shipley