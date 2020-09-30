Jaguars Injury Update: Stephen Hauschka Doesn't Practice Wednesday

The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their injury report for Wednesday's practice, and the list features one of the team's most recent additions.



The following Jaguars didn't practice today, per the team:

K Stephen Hauschka (right knee)

CB D.J. Hayden (scheduled day off)

OG A.J. Cann (illness)

C Brandon Linder (knee)

TE Tyler Eifert (scheduled day off)

The most notable name on here is Hauschka, who signed with the Jaguars on Monday. The 13-year veteran was signed to the team's active roster to fill in for an injured Josh Lambo, who was placed on injured reserve with a hip injury last week.

The initial replacement for Lambo was rookie undrafted free agent Brandon Wright, who made 1-of-2 extra point attempts in Week 3 before leaving the game with a groin injury. Wright was given a waived/injured designation by the Jaguars on Monday.

Jacksonville seems to have gotten some extra insurance in addition to Hauschka, however. The team signed fourth-year kicker Aldrick Rosas to the practice squad on Monday, and it appears Rosas could be a viable option to kick against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday if needed. Marrone said Wednesday the Jaguars wanted to make sure they had two in case something occurred during the week.

UPDATE: Mark Long of the Associated Press says Hauschka is expected to kick Sunday.

Center Brandon Linder missed last week's game with a knee injury he sustained at the start of the third quarter of the Jaguars' Week 2 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

In addition to the five players who didn't practice on Wednesday, the Jaguars also had a number players listed as limited participants.

The following players were limited Wednesday, the team said:

WR DJ Chark (chest/back)

S Brandon Watson (knee)

S Andrew Wingard (core muscle injury)

LB Quincy Williams (core muscle injury)

The Jaguars announced on Wednesday that Williams, a third-round pick in 2019, had been designated to return from the team's reserve/injured list after missing the first three games of the season. He currently does not count toward the team's 53-man active roster.

Chark missed Week 3 with a chest/back injury, and his absence was notable as the passing game sputtered without him. It remains to be seen if he will play on Sunday, but his injury is likely the most important one to monitor.