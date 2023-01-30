Jaguars' Jamal Agnew Named to 2023 Pro Bowl

The Jaguars have their first Pro Bowler since 2019 in the form of return man Jamal Agnew.

One of the NFL's best returners earned a well-deserved nod on Monday, with Jacksonville Jaguars return specialist/wide receiver Jamal Agnew named to the 2023 Pro Bowl.

Agnew will replace Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay, who is unable to participate due to injury, the NFL announced today. Agnew is the first Jaguars Pro Bowler since 2019 and the 31st Pro Bowler in franchise history.

Agnew is the first return specialist to make the Pro Bowl in team history and the fourth specialist, joining punters Bryan Parker and Chris Hanson and kicker Mike Hollis.

Agnew, who was a first-team All-Pro in 2017, is now set to make the first Pro Bowl of his career after a productive second season in Jacksonville.

Agnew returned 21 kickoffs for 547 yards (26.0 average) and 25 punt returns for 205 yards (8.2 average). Agnew’s 26.0 kick return average was the second-highest in the AFC (min. 20 kick returns) and he had two kick returns of at least 50 yards in the regular season, including a 54-yard return in Jacksonville’s Week 18 victory against Tennessee.

"We loved it. It was a game-changing play, a big time play for us. He’s so good, I love him to give him the green light when we can and when the opportunity is right," Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell said earlier this month.

"We have to make good decisions sometimes because these kickers are so talented, they can really hang up those hang times and make it tough to get the return started.”

In the postseason, Agnew returned seven kickoffs for 265 yards (37.9 average) and three punt returns for 23 yards (7.7 average). Agnew’s 37.9 return average is the second-highest in a single NFL postseason by any player with a minimum of five kick returns.

Agnew had four kick returns for 134 yards with a long of 52 yards against the Chargers in the Wild Card Round and three kick returns for 131 yards with a long of 63 yards against the Chiefs in the Divisional Round, setting up the Jaguars' first touchdown.

The 2023 Pro Bowl games will take place in Las Vegas beginning on Thursday, February 2 with the Pro Bowl players competing in skills challenges.