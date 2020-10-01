SI.com
Jaguars' James Robinson Wins NFL Offensive Rookie of September

John Shipley

For the second year in a row, the Jacksonville Jaguars have the NFL's Offensive Rookie of September. This time, the honor falls to undrafted rookie running back James Robinson. 

Robinson has gotten off to an incredibly fast start with the Jaguars since signing with the team out of Illinois State. The former FCS standout entered the league with little fanfare, but he has quickly taken the league by storm as Jacksonville's lead back.

"Robinson has started all three games for the Jaguars and leads the team in scrimmage yards (339), rushing yards (210) and TDs (three)," the Jaguars said in a release. 

"Robinson became the first undrafted player in NFL history to post at least 300 scrimmage yards and multiple TDs through three career games, and his 339 scrimmage yards are the most ever by an undrafted player through three career games. His 339 scrimmage yards and 210 rushing yards are both the most in team history through a player’s first three games."

Jacksonville surprisingly made Robinson the team's top back when they made the shocking move of releasing Leonard Fournette 13 days before the season opener vs. the Colts. Since then, Robinson has improved in each game, increasing his scrimmage yards from 90 (62 rushing, 28 receiving) in Week 1 to 120 scrimmage yards and one TD in Week 2 (102 rushing, 18 receiving) and 129 scrimmage yards (46 rushing, 83 receiving) and two TDs in Week 3 vs. Miami. 

“[He’s a] great overall guy, a great locker room guy. He’s been doing a lot of great things for us in this offense with [Offensive Coordinator] Coach Gruden, so we’re excited to have him around," offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor said on Monday. 

"He’s been doing great and adjusting to the game plans and knowing what to do and how to do it. [He’s] just trusting the offensive line and what Coach Gruden calls and he just goes with it. He’s a great guy.”

Robinson has won the award one year after Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew did the same in September of last season. He is the eighth different Jaguars player to win Rookie of the Month honors and joins RB Fred Taylor as the only running backs in Jaguars' history to win an NFL Rookie of the Month award. 

