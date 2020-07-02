JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars' Jawaan Taylor Reels in Monstrous Catch

John Shipley

The offseason is all about taking the time to unwind for NFL players. Whether it is spending time at home with the family, in the gym preparing for the next season or, in the case of second-year Jacksonville Jaguars right tackle Jawaan Taylor, on the water. 

For Taylor, his first offseason and downtime as an NFL pro presented the chance for him to accomplish what not many people have done: reeling in a fish of epic proportions. 

On Thursday, Taylor posted photos to social media of him having reeled in a Goliath Grouper, the largest grouper species in western Atlantic waters according to the  Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. 

To say this fish, which Taylor said weighs more than 400-pounds, is a massive catch would be the understatement of the year. For the Florida native, it is hard to imagine this isn't the highlight of not only his offseason, but likely his entire life experiences of fishing. T

To make Taylor's impressive catch even more noteworthy, he did it alongside famed sports agent Drew Rosenhaus, who has represented Taylor since he declared for the NFL Draft out of the University of Florida. 

Considering Taylor's standing in Jacksonville, where he is expected to be the right tackle of the long-term future, he can likely continue to expect to be able to travel Florida's waters in search of his next great catch. Good luck topping Thursday's massive grouper, though. 

Jacksonville drafted Taylor with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, trading up to select the tackle many considered a first-round prospect. Last season, Taylor started 16 games for the Jaguars and played every single offensive snap, making him the only offensive rookie to do so. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Countdown to Jaguars Football: No. 73 and Who Has Donned it Best

The best No. 73 in Jaguars history is a long-time interior offensive lineman, but who falls in behind him?

John Shipley

The Greatest ‘What If’ in Jaguars History: Myles Jack and the 2017 AFC Championship

There are a number of major "what ifs" in Jaguars history, but perhaps no other compares to Myles Jack and if he wasn't down.

John Shipley

Which Former Jaguars Are Left Unsigned in Free Agency?

From Marcell Dareus to Geoff Swaim, which former Jaguars are still on the open market?

John Shipley

Jaguars’ Will Richardson Reflects on Move to ‘Natural Position’ in Radio Interview

The Jacksonville Jaguars starting left tackle job will likely come down to a training camp battle between Will Richardson Jr. and Cam Robinson.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Ex-Jaguars CB A.J. Bouye Reflects on Jacksonville's Stormy 2019 Season

In an interview with SirusXM NFL Radio, former Jaguars CB A.J. Bouye detailed just how bad things had gotten in Jacksonville.

John Shipley

Report: Yannick Ngakoue 'Still Desires a Trade' From Jaguars

The fifth-year defensive end has yet to sign his franchise tag tender, and so far it appears as if he still wants out of Jacksonville.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

CBS Sports Ranks Jaguars' Josh Lambo, Logan Cooke Top-10 At Their Positions

The Jaguars' special teams duo were each some of the best players at their positions in 2019, and it has earned them some national respect.

John Shipley

Report: Week 1 and Week 4 of NFL Preseason Scrapped

The NFL and Jacksonville Jaguars preseason will be cut in half for the 2020 season according to a recent report.

KassidyHill

Countdown to Jaguars Football: No. 74 and Who Has Donned it Best

Two offensive tackles help make up the list of the best No. 74 to ever play for the Jaguars, but who takes the top spot?

John Shipley

Bobby Bonilla Day: Which Jaguars Have Lower Base Salaries in 2020 Than Bonilla?

In honor of Bobby Bonilla day, we look at which Jaguars are set to make less this season than Bonilla will be paid by the Mets.

John Shipley