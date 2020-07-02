Jaguars' Jawaan Taylor Reels in Monstrous Catch

The offseason is all about taking the time to unwind for NFL players. Whether it is spending time at home with the family, in the gym preparing for the next season or, in the case of second-year Jacksonville Jaguars right tackle Jawaan Taylor, on the water.

For Taylor, his first offseason and downtime as an NFL pro presented the chance for him to accomplish what not many people have done: reeling in a fish of epic proportions.

On Thursday, Taylor posted photos to social media of him having reeled in a Goliath Grouper, the largest grouper species in western Atlantic waters according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

To say this fish, which Taylor said weighs more than 400-pounds, is a massive catch would be the understatement of the year. For the Florida native, it is hard to imagine this isn't the highlight of not only his offseason, but likely his entire life experiences of fishing. T

To make Taylor's impressive catch even more noteworthy, he did it alongside famed sports agent Drew Rosenhaus, who has represented Taylor since he declared for the NFL Draft out of the University of Florida.

Considering Taylor's standing in Jacksonville, where he is expected to be the right tackle of the long-term future, he can likely continue to expect to be able to travel Florida's waters in search of his next great catch. Good luck topping Thursday's massive grouper, though.

Jacksonville drafted Taylor with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, trading up to select the tackle many considered a first-round prospect. Last season, Taylor started 16 games for the Jaguars and played every single offensive snap, making him the only offensive rookie to do so.