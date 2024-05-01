Former Lions CB Jerry Jacobs Visits Jaguars
After drafting two cornerbacks in last weekend's NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars are now exploring their veteran options.
According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars hosted former Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs on a visit, opening the door to a potential addition in the cornerback room.
Jacobs signed with the Lions in 2021 after going undrafted out of Arkansas. As a rookie, Jacobs appeared in 13 games and started nine, recording seven pass deflections, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 34 tackles, and three tackles for loss. According to PFF, he allowed a passer rating when targeted of 107.8.
Jacobs continued to play significant snaps for Detroit in 2022, appearing in 12 games and starting eight while recording eight pass deflections, one interception, 41 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and allowing a passer rating of 74.9.
In 2023, Jacobs appeared in 15 games and started 12, recording eight pass deflections, three interceptions, 49 tackles, two tackles for loss, and allowing a passer rating of 98.
Jacksonville's cornerback room currently consists of Tyson Campbell, free agent addition Ronald Darby, draft picks Jarrian Jones and Deantre Prince, and other veterans such as Montaric Brown, Gregory Junior, Christian Braswell, Tevaughn Campbell, Erick Hallett, and Amani Oruwariye.
“Well if you look historically at the draft in the second round, there’s a run, on corners usually. When they start coming, they come off quick," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said after Day 2 of the draft.
"It wasn’t something that was not expected. You look at things. You try to move. Sometimes you can move, sometimes you can’t. Houston obviously wasn’t going to trade their pick. The board is the board, and we feel really good about the players we got and the addition of Jarrian, we feel very strongly that he can come in and compete early on.”