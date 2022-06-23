Jaguars' Jordan Smith Undergoes Knee Surgery

Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Jordan Smith saw an end come to his second season before it ever began earlier this offseason, resulting in the second-year pass-rusher undergoing knee surgery on Thursday.

Smith, who posted about his surgery on Instagram, was injured during one of the Jaguars' final OTA practices on June 6. Smith posted a video of the play he was injured on, a routine play against veteran offensive lineman Will Richardson that saw Smith's knee buckle in what was close to a non-contact injury.

"Everyone who dm me checking on me I appreciate it but this is what happen," Smith said. "Just a freak accident at practice. I wasn't doing nothing crazy or going extra hard my knee just kinda buckled n gave out."

“Jordan Smith. As of right now, obviously it’s a knee injury. I believe surgery’s scheduled here in the next couple of weeks on him and obviously he’ll miss the season," Pederson said at the end of OTAs.

Smith played in two games as a rookie, recording two tackles. He was mostly a reserve player as a rookie, missing most Sundays as a healthy scratch as the Jaguars gave other veteran outside linebackers on the roster a crack at seeing the field before Smith.

“I told Jordan, just be ready like that, snap of a finger. He’s working really well in practice and the opportunity’s going to come,"former Jaguars defensive coordinator Joe Cullen said toward the end of last season.

“You can definitely see him, he’s working hard, trying to rip the ball out of the offense’s hands, playing with technique. He’s more physical, he’s in a lot better shape, so he’s really grown in terms of sometimes it’s hard as a rookie comes in and some guys are more developed, whatever it might be. But he’s continuing to go like that [hand motion upward]. He’s going to get his opportunity. When he does, you have to cash in. You get 15 reps, make sure they’re 15 great reps and you get more.”

Smith is a former four-star recruit who originally joined the Florida Gators but spent the past two years at UAB, during which time he posted 14.5 sacks and 27 tackles for loss. Smith also played at Butler Community College (Kansas) where he recorded 77 tackles, 22.5 for loss, and 11 sacks.

Smith was also the first player the Jaguars' newest regime targeted in a draft day trade. With the Los Angeles Rams sitting at No. 121, general manager Trent Baalke and the Jaguars offered up picks 130, 170, and 249 to move up nine spots while also getting pick No. 209 from the Rams in return.