Jaguars' Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence Named to Top-100 List
The Jacksonville Jaguars made it clear this offseason who the true cornerstones of the franchise are entering the new era of Jaguars football.
First, pass-rusher Josh Allen got the biggest deal in franchise history after having one of the best seasons of any pass-rusher in the league in 2023.
Then last week, the Jaguars followed it up with the new biggest deal in franchise history after making Trevor Lawrence one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.
In short, the Jaguars are paying Allen and Lawrence to be the best players on the team on their respective sides of the ball.
For the Jaguars, this meant both Allen and Lawrence landing on CBS Sports' Pete Prisco's annual Top-100 player list.
Allen came in as the highest-ranked Jaguar, landing at No. 23. Allen was the No. 6 ranked edge rusher after not being ranked in Prisco's top-100 the year before.
"He had his breakout season with 17 1/2 sacks in 2023, earning him a big contract extension from the team. He is a relentless pass rusher, who is good against the run as well. He proved to many -- me included -- that he can be a game-wrecker."- Pete Prisco, CBS Sports
Before Trevor Lawrence's new deal last week, Allen had signed the biggest contract in franchise history this offseason, earning a five-year extension worth $141.25 million and $76.5 million in guarantees.
Allen, the No. 7 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, is the first Jaguars' first-round pick to sign an extension with the team since Blake Bortles.
Allen broke the Jaguars' rookie sack record in 2019 with 10.5 sacks before breaking the single-season sack record with 17.5 sacks in 2023. Allen was one of the NFL's most productive pass-rushers in 2023, combining with Travon Walker for 27.5 sacks to lead all pass-rusher duos.
In five years with the Jaguars, Allen has recorded 45 sacks, 53 tackles for loss, nine forced fumbles, and two interceptions.
As for Lawrence, the Jaguars' franchise passer ended up ranked as the No. 10 quarterback at No, 62. Lawrence did have a steep fall from last year's list though, going from No. 23 last year to No. 62 now.
"His 2023 season was a disappointment for a lot of reasons, including injury. He threw 21 touchdown passes and 14 picks as he pressed at times. I think he bounces back -- with a hefty new contract -- and has an MVP-type of season that will vault him up this list."- Pete Prisco, CBS Sports
The Jaguars agreed to terms with the quarterback and former No. 1 pick last week, agreeing to a five-year deal worth $275 million with $200 million in guarantees and $142 million fully guaranteed.
Lawrence's deal will pay him an average of $55 million a season, which ties him with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as the highest-paid player on an annual basis in the NFL.
Since being drafted No. 1 in 2021, Lawrence has started 50 regular season games. Lawrence ranks fourth in franchise history in passing yards with 11,770 and is fourth in touchdown passes with 58.
Since being drafted, Lawrence has been voted as a team captain by his teammates each year of his NFL career and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2022 after recording 387 completions for 4,113 passing yards and 25 touchdowns with a passer rating of 95.2.
During the 2023 season, he completed 370 passes becoming the only quarterback in franchise history to start his career with three seasons of at least 300 completions and the second quarterback in team history to record at least 300 completions in three consecutive seasons. He has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week three times in his career, twice in 2022 (Week 3 and 12) and once in 2023 (Week 11).
In his career, Lawrence has also posted 205 rushing attempts for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns.