Jaguars Kicker Josh Lambo Launching Online Concert Series to Provide Platform For Artists

John Shipley

Josh Lambo is more than just one of the most consistent kickers in all of the NFL and one of the key members of the Jacksonville Jaguars locker room. He is also an artist, and now he is looking out for those like him.

Bold Events announced on Tuesday that Lambo, who has played for the Jaguars since 2017, would be planning an online concert series with Lambo: Session 904 with Josh Lambo. The concert series, which begins Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m., will be dedicated to "supporting and showcasing up-and-coming musicians."

"As live music venues, festivals, private events, restaurants and bars find new ways to respond and operate in the time of social distancing, musicians are struggling to find payable opportunities to perform," Bold Events said in a statement. 

"Session 90 with Josh Lambo is committed to providing a platform for the best and brightest of our community of musicians, while simultaneously supporting them through the solicitation of donations on their behalf."

“I love football, I love sports, I love competing—but music is my passion,” Lambo said. “With live shows, events and concerts being canceled, I look forward to the opportunity to support our local talent and musicians.”

The concert series is set to stream each Tuesday night on Daily's Place's Facebook page, with Jacksonville native and soul singer Mama Blue set to be the first guest.

Lambo is entering his fourth season with the Jaguars and sixth in the NFL. He began his career with the Chargers in 2015 prior to signing with the Jaguars in 2017. Once the Jaguars signed him mid-season in 2017, Lambo quickly established himself as an automatic kicker who could bail Jacksonville out of tricky situations, hit the clutch field goals, and more.

"He owns a franchise- and NFL-best 94.7 field goal % and earned Associated Press All-Pro honors in 2019. Off the field, Lambo is passionate about giving back to the community and performing music. He has played guitar for 13 years and regularly performs at area charity events and local bars and restaurants," the release read. 

Previously this offseason, Lambo did his part to give back to the local community by announcing that he was partnering with Fur Sisters, a no-kill dog rescue shelter in Jacksonville Beach, to help dogs find new homes during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Anyone that adopts a dog from Fur Sisters in the next seven days, I will pay for half of the adoption fee and I will pay for all of your dog food for the next six months. Let’s keep on giving these dogs a forever home that they need while we’re all staying home right now,” Lambo said on Instagram.

