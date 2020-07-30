Jaguars Rookie CB Josiah Scott Activated From the Reserve/COVID-19 List

Rookie cornerback Josiah Scott, one of the six Jacksonville Jaguars players placed on the newly-created COVID-19 list earlier this week has been activated to the active roster, the team announced Thursday.

On Monday, Jacksonville announced they placed Scott, undrafted rookie cornerback Luq Barcoo, rookie draft pick defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton and undrafted rookie offensive lineman Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Jaguars announced Tuesday that right tackle Jawaan Taylor, the team's second-round draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, had been placed on the list. Also being added to the list along with Taylor is first-year offensive lineman Ryan Pope, giving the Jaguars six players on the list. With Scott being back on the active roster, the Jaguars now have five players on the list.

Scott posted some clarification for his status on Twitter after it was announced he had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

"My first test for Covid came back positive but then was re-tested multiple times the following days after that and those results have all been negative. My first test was a false positive guys so we’re all good," Scott said in a now-deleted tweet. "Just had to do the protocol."

Jacksonville selected Scott out of Michigan State in the fourth round of this April's NFL Draft. Scott was selected No. 137 overall and he was the second cornerback selected by the Jaguars, following first-round pick CJ Henderson at No. 9 overall.

While a player is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, it doesn't necessarily mean a player has tested positive for COVID-19. Jaguars rookies reported for their initial COVID-19 testing last Tuesday.

"The Reserve/COVID-19 list is a new reserve category created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons," the Jaguars said in a statement. "Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.