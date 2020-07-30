JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars Rookie CB Josiah Scott Activated From the Reserve/COVID-19 List

John Shipley

Rookie cornerback Josiah Scott, one of the six Jacksonville Jaguars players placed on the newly-created COVID-19 list earlier this week has been activated to the active roster, the team announced Thursday.

On Monday, Jacksonville announced they placed Scott, undrafted rookie cornerback Luq Barcoo, rookie draft pick defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton and undrafted rookie offensive lineman Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.  

The Jaguars announced Tuesday that right tackle Jawaan Taylor, the team's second-round draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, had been placed on the list. Also being added to the list along with Taylor is first-year offensive lineman Ryan Pope, giving the Jaguars six players on the list. With Scott being back on the active roster, the Jaguars now have five players on the list. 

Scott posted some clarification for his status on Twitter after it was announced he had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

"My first test for Covid came back positive but then was re-tested multiple times the following days after that and those results have all been negative. My first test was a false positive guys so we’re all good," Scott said in a now-deleted tweet. "Just had to do the protocol."

Jacksonville selected Scott out of Michigan State in the fourth round of this April's NFL Draft. Scott was selected No. 137 overall and he was the second cornerback selected by the Jaguars, following first-round pick CJ Henderson at No. 9 overall.

While a player is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, it doesn't necessarily mean a player has tested positive for COVID-19. Jaguars rookies reported for their initial COVID-19 testing last Tuesday.

"The Reserve/COVID-19 list is a new reserve category created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons," the Jaguars said in a statement. "Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue Has Yet to Report to Start of Training Camp

When asked if the Jaguars were at full strength for the 2020 training camp aside from the players on the COVID-19 list, Jaguars HC Doug Marrone said yes: except for Yannick Ngakoue.

John Shipley

Jaguars' Leonard Fournette Appears on NFL Top 100 Honorable Mention list

While he just missed out on being in the top 100, Leonard Fournette has earned an honorable mention following a solid campaign last season.

John Shipley

2020 Represents Hard Reset for Jaguars' Once Elite Defense

With few faces remaining from the defense that almost took the Jaguars to the Super Bowl in 2017, 2020 is set to be the first year of the complete rebuild of Jacksonville's once-elite defense. Recent first rounders, big-money free agents and divorces from the team all play a role in what could be a defining year for the franchise.

John Shipley

Column: Recent Edge Rusher Contracts Reflect Jaguars' Missed Opportunity Last Offseason

If the Jaguars signed Yannick Ngakoue a year ago, they likely would have gotten a great bargain compared to the deals the league's other top rushers are now getting.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

The 10 Most Important Jaguars For 2020, No. 2: Josh Allen

With our countdown nearly over, we turn to Jacksonville's star defensive end as its second most important player of the season.

John Shipley

Zero Jaguars Make Appearances on NFL Top 100 List for 2020

Josh Allen, DJ Chark, Leonard Fournette and others were left off of the player-voted list this year.

John Shipley

Countdown to Jaguars Football: No. 46 and a Peculiar Game of Rushing Production

In a game vs. the Arizona Cardinals in 2013, the Jaguars and Cardinals combined for the least amount of rushing yards in any game in team history, a strange occurrence for the ages.

John Shipley

Jaguars Claim OL Garrett McGhin Off Waivers

The Jacksonville Jaguars have added a second year offensive lineman to the squad.

KassidyHill

by

John Shipley

Jaguars Veterans Report for Initial COVID-19 Testing

The Jacksonville Jaguars veterans are the final wave of players to report before training camp.

KassidyHill

by

Signman

Jaguars' Rookie Fullback Connor Slomka Passes Physical, Added to Active Roster

The undrafted free agent rookie fullback has been added back to Jacksonville's active roster.

John Shipley