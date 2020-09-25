Jaguars LB Leon Jacobs Ruled Out For the Year

The Jacksonville Jaguars got a bad bit of injury news following their 31-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, with strong side linebacker Leon Jacobs being ruled out for the rest of the season by head coach Doug Marrone on Friday.

Jacobs was injured early in the home loss, going down with a knee injury in the first drive of the game. Jacobs would be carted off of the field to the locker room before being ruled out with a knee injury shortly afterward.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Friday that Jacobs suffered a torn ACL during the game.

Jacobs is a third-year veteran who has been featured as the team's strong side linebacker since he was a rookie. Originally drafted in the seventh round (No. 230 overall) out of Wisconsin, Jacobs had appeared in and made a tackle in all three of the Jaguars' games in 2020.

Jacobs appeared in 12 games as a rookie, recording 21 tackles and a safety. He then appeared in 14 games in 2019, starting seven and recording 42 tackles, four tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, one fumble recovery, one pass deflection, and two sacks while playing 31% of the team's defensive snaps.

With Jacobs out for the season, the Jaguars will likely turn to Cassius Marsh as his immediate replacement. Marsh, a seventh-year veteran, signed with the Jaguars as a free agent this offseason and has appeared in two games. He was a healthy scratch in Week 1 but has since played 50 snaps, including 38 in Week 3's loss to Miami.