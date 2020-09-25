SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeDraftJaguar Report+NewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Jaguars LB Leon Jacobs Ruled Out For the Year

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars got a bad bit of injury news following their 31-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, with strong side linebacker Leon Jacobs being ruled out for the rest of the season by head coach Doug Marrone on Friday.

Jacobs was injured early in the home loss, going down with a knee injury in the first drive of the game. Jacobs would be carted off of the field to the locker room before being ruled out with a knee injury shortly afterward.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Friday that Jacobs suffered a torn ACL during the game.

Jacobs is a third-year veteran who has been featured as the team's strong side linebacker since he was a rookie. Originally drafted in the seventh round (No. 230 overall) out of Wisconsin, Jacobs had appeared in and made a tackle in all three of the Jaguars' games in 2020.

Jacobs appeared in 12 games as a rookie, recording 21 tackles and a safety. He then appeared in 14 games in 2019, starting seven and recording 42 tackles, four tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, one fumble recovery, one pass deflection, and two sacks while playing 31% of the team's defensive snaps.

With Jacobs out for the season, the Jaguars will likely turn to Cassius Marsh as his immediate replacement. Marsh, a seventh-year veteran, signed with the Jaguars as a free agent this offseason and has appeared in two games. He was a healthy scratch in Week 1 but has since played 50 snaps, including 38 in Week 3's loss to Miami.

THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars Get Embarrassed on a National Stage, Lose 31-13 to Dolphins

The Jaguars just took their first ugly loss of the 2020 season, dropping a winnable home game on primetime to a lowly Dolphins team.

John Shipley

sweber

Cam Robinson’s Ejection the Latest Strange Officiating Call In Jaguars’ 2020 Campaign

The Jaguars continue to get calls go against them in 2020, and this time it cost them their left tackle for about two quarters.

John Shipley

Chris Conley Shoulders the Blame For Jaguars' Offensive Performance Vs. Miami

The Jacksonville Jaguars receiver and captain Chris Conley told reporters "I have to execute" after the Jags Week 3 loss to the Miami Dolphins. But, he added, "I still believe that this team can be as good as it wants to be."

KassidyHill

5 Predictions for Jaguars vs. Dolphins in Week 3

With Jacksonville on a primetime stage on Thursday night, which statistical predictions do we have for tonight's game?

John Shipley

Dolphins 31, Jaguars 13: Game Balls

Well, that was ugly. Who gets any game balls from tonight's 31-13 loss to the Dolphins at home?

KassidyHill

Jaguars vs. Dolphins: Week 3 Game Day Live Thread

Follow along with us here as we track the live game day news, results and analysis from Jaguars-Dolphins.

John Shipley

Jaguars and Dolphins Announce Inactives For Week 3 Game

The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their inactive players for tonight's Week 3 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

KassidyHill

Jaguars' WR DJ Chark Ruled Out For Week 3 Vs. Dolphins

The Jacksonville Jaguars have ruled receiver DJ Chark out for the Thursday night matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

KassidyHill

Stakes Raised For Minshew Vs. Fitzpatrick Battle on Thursday Night Football

Stakes Raised For Minshew Vs. Fitzpatrick Battle on Thursday Night Football

John Shipley

5 Key Matchups That Could Determine Jaguars Vs. Dolphins

With the Jacksonville Jaguars hosting the Miami Dolphins for a chance to advance to 2-1 on Thursday, we look at which matchups could play the biggest role.

John Shipley