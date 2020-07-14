Jaguars' Leonard Fournette Reacts to Madden NFL 21 Ratings

While most official Madden NFL 21 ratings have yet to be released at the time of this writing, it appears one Jacksonville Jaguars is disappointed with this year's edition of the popular franchise.

Veteran Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette has had his moments with Madden in the past and on Monday night the fourth-year player and former No. 4 overall pick had a simple message for EA Games on Twitter.

Most ratings for this year's Madden still have to be officially released, though ratings for the top-10 quarterbacks and rookie wide receivers, running backs and quarterbacks have already been released.

It is likely the official running back ratings will follow sooner than later considering the top-10 quarterback ratings were announced Monday, but perhaps Fournette has an inkling of what his grade may be.

While the official running back ratings have yet to be released, there is some unspecified speculation. Said speculation contains a reported top-10 list of this year's running backs, and Fournette is not among the group.

While Fournette's ratings for this year still have to be released, he was rated an 81 by the game in last year's version of the game. Fournette had one of the best seasons of his early career in 2019 and there is always the chance his rating is knocked down due to Jacksonville's down season and the low expectations for the team in 2020.

After a sophomore season that saw Fournette have massive issues on and off the field, he ended up posting career-highs in rushing yards (1152), yards per carry average (4.3), receptions (76), and receiving yards (522 yards). Fournette was passed over for the Pro Bowl likely due to the fact that he scored three touchdowns all season, though that was more due to the circumstances around him than it was a fault of his own.

"I think he had a very nice year. I think he was trending in the top three in the league in yards from scrimmage and had close to 80 catches and ended up finishing sixth in the league in yards from scrimmage with missing the last game. He probably would have finished in the top five," general manager Dave Caldwell said at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.