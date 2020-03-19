Jaguars Make Agreement with Versatile Defensive Lineman Rodney Gunter Public

For the third time on Thursday, the Jacksonville Jaguars have announced that they have made a formal agreement with a defensive free agent, this time adding former Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Rodney Gunter, continuing to bolster that side of the ball for 2020.

Gunter's agreement is a three-year deal. According to Mark Long of the Associated Press, the contract is worth up to $6 million per season.

“We really like what Rodney brings to the team, both as a player and as a person, and we think he can play multiple positions for us,” head coach Doug Marrone said in a statement.

“We know he’s a good player against the run, but we think we can get some three-down play out of him and get some pass-rush. We have high expectations for him, and we are excited about him. He is one of the pieces that we feel is going to help us defend the run and help us become a better defense.”

The Jaguars had a big vacancy open up on the defensive line when they agreed to trade veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2020 fifth-round selection.

Campbell frequently played the 'big end' position in Jacksonville's defense on base downs before sliding inside on passing downs. Due to Gutner's skill set and background, a similar role to Campbell would make a lot of sense.

In five seasons in Arizona, Gunter appeared in 77 games and made 38 starts. The strong and imposing defensive lineman (6-foot-5, 305-pounds) recorded 126 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 29 quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles in his time with the Cardinals.



Gunter's two best seasons have come in the last two years. In 2018, he played 58% of the Cardinals' defensive snaps and recorded a career-high 4.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles. In 2019, Gunter continued his solid production, recording three sacks and nine tackles for loss while playing 53% of the team's defensive snaps.