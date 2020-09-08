Jaguars Make Several Moves, Including Adding Mike Glennon to Active Roster

The Jacksonville Jaguars will enter Week 1 with three quarterbacks on the active roster with Mike Glennon joining the 53-man roster on Tuesday.

Glennon was moved from the team's practice squad to the active roster after a space opened due to second-year linebacker Quincy Williams being placed on the team's reserve/injured list due to a core muscle injury. Glennon was originally released in favor of Jake Luton when the team created the 53-man roster, but he now has a spot.

The move of Williams to injured reserve was expected after general manager Dave Caldwell noted on Saturday that it would likely come. Williams sustained a core muscle injury early in training camp that would require surgery.

“The only move we’ll definitely anticipate is we’ll probably put Quincy Williams on IR once he clears the 53-man [roster] and then that will give us the opportunity to get him healthy in the first couple weeks of the season and then bring him back in some point in time," Caldwell said during a press conference on Saturday.

Due to the league's new injured reserve rules for 2020-only, Williams is eligible to return to practice in three weeks. The team then has 21 days to decide whether to add him to the active roster. This gives him a chance to come back to the roster during the season, unlike tight end Josh Oliver. Oliver's season is over because this year's rules state that a player placed on injured reserve before the cutdown date is out for the season.

With the addition of Glennon to the active roster, the Jaguars had two open spots on the practice squad. They filled these with cornerback Sidney Jones and defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale.

Jones is a former 2017 second-round pick from the Philadelphia Eagles, who was released during roster cutdowns. Jones has battled injuries during his career, but the talent that made him an early pick could still potentially be there. He has played in 22 games with eight starts in his NFL career, recording two interceptions and defending 10 passes during that span.

Ekuale spent 2019 with the Cleveland Browns, appearing in seven games and recording four tackles and one tackle for loss in the process.

The Jaguars also released veteran cornerback Tramaine Brock from the team’s reserve/injured list via injury settlement. Jacksonville has six cornerbacks on its active roster, and four of them are rookies: CJ Henderson, Josiah Scott, Luq Barcoo and Chris Claybrooks. Eighth-year cornerback D.J. Hayden is slated to start as the nickel cornerback while third-year cornerback Tre Herndon will start opposite of Henderson.