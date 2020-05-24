JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars' Mascot Jaxson de Ville Makes Cameo at AEW Pay-Per-View

John Shipley


On Saturday, the wrestling world was tuned in to watch All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. For many of them, they were able to experience for the first time what countless Jacksonville football fans experience each year -- Jaguars mascot Jaxson de Ville.

Double or Nothing is the promotion's biggest event and was held this year at TIAA Bank Field. Jaxson has entertained fans on that same field for years, and on Saturday he used his talents to introduce himself into AEW's main event.

During the Stadium Stampede match between The Inner Circle and The Elite and Matt Hardy, Jaxson went toe to toe with Chris Jericho. Unfortunately for the big cat, this bout didn't quite go his way, with Jericho landing his finishing move the "Judas Effect", dropping Jaxson like a sacked quarterback.

It remains to be seen if Jaxson has a future wrestling or if he will instead start 2020 on injured reserve, but he at least once again entertained thousands.

AEW is the brainchild of Jaguars co-owner and senior vice president of football administration and technology Tony Khan, who is the founder of All Elite.

Jacksonville has been the site of several All Elite events in the past, including a number of their weekly AEW Dynamite shows in the past several months. On Saturday, the promotion made sure to use full use of the Jaguars' facilities, including some fighting inside the pools by Jacksonville's north end zone.

The promotion's second annual Double or Nothing show also featured an appearance from legendary boxer Mike Tyson. Safe to say, between Tyson, the electric main event, and Jaxson taking on a former world champion, it was an eventful and entertaining night at TIAA Bank Field.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Using EPA Data to Review the Jaguars' Success to Date Since 2013

How have the Jaguars stacked up to the rest of the league since 2013?

Gus Logue

Inside AFC South: What Were the Best Offseason Moves?

What were the best moves made throughout the AFC South division this offseason?

John Shipley

Jaguars' 2020 Defense Will Feature a UCLA Bruins Reunion

Cassius Marsh and Myles Jack were once two-way contributors for the UCLA Bruins, and will now reunite with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

John Shipley

Beat Chat: Q&A on Jacksonville Jaguars Tight End Tyler Davis

To help fans become more acquainted with the Jacksonville Jaguars' latest draft picks, we are going to speak with publishers from throughout the Maven network to get the low-down on each of the newest Jacksonville Jaguars. Next up, tight end Tyler Davis.

KassidyHill

Jaguars Pro Series Program Helping to Prepare Players Off the Field

The Jacksonville Jaguars have implemented a virtual rookie symposium and pro-series for all players that will help guys focus on all aspects of their career off the field.

KassidyHill

by

John Shipley

Jaguars’ Chris Thompson Eager to Take Professional Career to Home State

After spending his formative football years in Florida, Chris Thompson is at long last taking his NFL career back to the Sunshine State.

John Shipley

Jaguars' K'Lavon Chaisson Impressing Veteran Teammate in Virtual Setting

Despite everything being done in a purely virtual setting thus far, Jaguars' rookie K'Lavon Chaisson has still impressed a veteran teammate.

John Shipley

Jaguars OLB Cassius Marsh: ‘You’ll See Me All Over the Field’

New Jaguars defender Cassius Marsh is looking forward to making an impact on Jacksonville's defense with his versatility.

John Shipley

Beat Chat: Q&A on Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Back Josiah Scott with Spartan Nation

To help fans become more acquainted with the Jacksonville Jaguars' latest draft picks, we are going to speak with publishers from throughout the Maven network to get the low-down on each of the newest Jacksonville Jaguars. Next up, defensive back Josiah Scott.

KassidyHill

Jaguars’ Rookie CJ Henderson and Chad Johnson Take It to the Field

After a fun back-and-forth a few weeks ago, Jaguars' top draft pick CJ Henderson and Chad Johnson finally got to test each other on the field.

John Shipley

by

MattySolo