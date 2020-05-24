Jaguars' Mascot Jaxson de Ville Makes Cameo at AEW Pay-Per-View



On Saturday, the wrestling world was tuned in to watch All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. For many of them, they were able to experience for the first time what countless Jacksonville football fans experience each year -- Jaguars mascot Jaxson de Ville.

Double or Nothing is the promotion's biggest event and was held this year at TIAA Bank Field. Jaxson has entertained fans on that same field for years, and on Saturday he used his talents to introduce himself into AEW's main event.

During the Stadium Stampede match between The Inner Circle and The Elite and Matt Hardy, Jaxson went toe to toe with Chris Jericho. Unfortunately for the big cat, this bout didn't quite go his way, with Jericho landing his finishing move the "Judas Effect", dropping Jaxson like a sacked quarterback.

It remains to be seen if Jaxson has a future wrestling or if he will instead start 2020 on injured reserve, but he at least once again entertained thousands.

AEW is the brainchild of Jaguars co-owner and senior vice president of football administration and technology Tony Khan, who is the founder of All Elite.

Jacksonville has been the site of several All Elite events in the past, including a number of their weekly AEW Dynamite shows in the past several months. On Saturday, the promotion made sure to use full use of the Jaguars' facilities, including some fighting inside the pools by Jacksonville's north end zone.

The promotion's second annual Double or Nothing show also featured an appearance from legendary boxer Mike Tyson. Safe to say, between Tyson, the electric main event, and Jaxson taking on a former world champion, it was an eventful and entertaining night at TIAA Bank Field.