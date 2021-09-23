Jaguars Mid-Week Notebook: Injury Reports, Practice Updates and Simulating Kyler Murray

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to face off against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Ahead of the week three game, we examine the Wednesday Injury Report, practice updates and what it will take to simulate Kyler Murray.

The Jags had nine players on Wednesday's injury report. Only two did not practice. The full list is as follows:

Wide receiver Laviska Shenault (shoulder): full participant*

Defensive end Lerentee McCray (hamstring): full participant

Offensive lineman AJ Cann (hamstring): limited participant

Corner CJ Henderson (groin): limited

Corner Tre Herndon (knee): limited

Defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle): limited

Defensive end Jordan Smith (knee): limited

Offensive lineman Brandon Linder (back): did not practice

Defensive tackle Jay Tufele (illness): did not practice

*Urban Meyer on Shenault's availability: "Shenault is good. He will be. I mean, he’s got to get healed up this week, but he’ll play.”

Wednesday Practice Notes:

Head Coach Urban Meyer always spends time with players during warm-ups, but we saw him spend a significant amount of time with new cornerback Nevin Lawson. Signed early Wednesday, Lawson was out at practice by that afternoon and the head coach made sure to take a few minutes to get to know his new defensive back.

Meyer, speaking with local media on Wednesday, said of Lawson: "I just met him, great dude. He lives right next to Marvin Jones in Miami. So, we’ve got pretty good intel on him. But we like him and C.J. is still questionable, there’s a chance he’ll go this week. Tre Herndon is questionable. I saw Tyson, we are very pleased he’s part of the Jaguars.”

Wide receiver Marvin Jones was in a non-contact jersey during practice.

CJ Henderson (groin) looked smooth during warm-ups. He and Herndon (knee) both held back during special team drills but were able to participate lightly during the media viewing period.

Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle) was able to participate during warm-ups but stayed on the stationary bike during drills.

Simulating Kyler

Preparing for a dynamic quarterback like Kyler Murray, the 2019 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, can present a unique set of problems. Trying to simulate him in practice is near the top of that list. At times, teams will use a shifty player to help simulate speed on bootlegs, cuts in the open field and more.

"I’ve done it before when we played Marcus Mariota when I was at Ohio State. You put a jack rabbit back there and run around and all that.

But the Jaguars will have a short turn-around after the Cardinals game, as they travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals for a Thursday night primetime game next week. That, more than anything, is influencing how Meyer will prepare for Murray.

"We’re playing again in four days after this one, so I’m just thinking big picture, we all are. We’ve got two humid days, so how many reps can you actually get out of that? We’re going to do it, but it wouldn’t be the way I’m used to doing it.”

So instead, they will lean on lean on backup and practice squad quarterbacks C.J. Beathard and Kyle Lauletta.

"We're just going to ask our quarterback because we can’t do that, we just can’t blow our guys out like that right now."