Jaguars Mid-Week Update: Injury Report Ahead of Broncos Matchup, Jarrod Wilson Gets Added to Jets' Roster

Ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars Week 2 matchup with the Denver Broncos, the club has released their injury report and a former Jag finds a new home. Plus, Broncos' head coach Vic Fangio shares his thoughts on Trevor Lawrence and Denvers injury updates.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) will face the Denver Broncos (1-0) on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field for their 2021 home opener. The Jags fell in their season opener, 37-21, to AFC South rival, the Houston Texans.

Injury Report

Ahead of their Week 2 match, the club has released its injury report Corners Tre Herndon and Tyson Campbell make the list for the second week in a row.

The full list is as follows:

Corner Tre Herndon: knee (did not practice)

Corner Tyson Campbell: calf (limited)

Defensive end/outside linebacker Lerentee McCray: hamstring (limited)

Defensive end/outside linebacker Jordan Smith: knee (limited)

Campbell was on the injury report last week as well, but played in Sunday's game. He finished with two tackles while playing 29 snaps (37% of the defensive snaps).

Bronco's Injury Updates

Meeting with his local Denver media on Wednesday, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio shared updates on his clubs injured players.

Guard Graham Glasgow didn't practice, and defensive lineman Shamar [Stephen], outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and defensive end Shelby Harris were all limited.

As for whether Glasgow will play on Sunday, Fangio said, "It’s iffy. He’s doing a lot of tests today, and we’ll see what those results bring us back.” If Glasgow can't play, Netane Muti will start in his place, according to Fangio.

Rookie corner Patrick Surtain II will move outside to take over for corner Ronald Darby, who suffered a torn hamstring after Denver's Week 1 win against the New York Giants and was put on the Injured Reserve on Tuesday.

Also now on IR is wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. His absence is significant but Fangio insists it doesn't change the offense.

“I don’t think it changes it. Obviously, we’re going to miss Jerry, and obviously it hurts our depth. [WR] KJ [Hamler], [WR] Tim [Patrick], [WR] Courtland [Sutton], [WR] Kendall [Hinton], ‘Spence’ (WR Diontae Spencer)—they’ll be able to go in there and fill the void. Jerry was having a hell of a camp, as you as you all noticed. He had a really good game going the other day, and we’re going to miss him while he’s out.”

Fangio Impressed With Lawrence Thus Far

“He definitely showed his talent. This guy has got a great future ahead of them."

That was Fangio's impression of Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence after his debut. Lawrence threw three interceptions, but also had three touchdowns. He went 28-51 for 332 yards against the Texans.

Lawrence said after the loss, "I didn’t play well for sure. I played really bad tonight. Disappointing for sure."

But what he showed of his natural skill and potential was enough to garner Fangio's appreciation.

"He made some great throws, some great plays. Sometimes, a game can get out of hand like that one did for a lot of reasons, but you definitely saw his talent and his ability.”

Lawrence is still a rookie though, and as such, a quarterback most defenses would like their chops to disrupt. However the Jags are playing in their own friendly confines, and Fangio has no plan to change his course of attack simply because of Lawrence's inexperience on the NFL level.

“We play the defense that we’re comfortable playing. [There’s] no sense in making our guys uncomfortable for the sake of that. Hopefully we do a good enough job disguising our intentions and that helps. A lot of people think pressuring a rookie quarterback is the way to go, but sometimes that makes it easy for him. It identifies the coverage; he gets the ball out quick. You just need to have a good mix of pressure and coverage.”

The Broncos held the Giants to 314 total yards on Sunday, and two touchdowns while also sacking Giants quarterback Daniel Jones twice.

Former Jaguar Promoted With Jets

Former Jaguars safety Jarrod Wilson has found a new home with the New York Jets. After being cut by the Jaguars, the six year veteran signed with the Jets practice squad. On Wednesday, September 15, Wilson was promoted to the Jets active roster ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the New England Patriots.

Under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, with rules adjusted to account for COVID-19 complications, teams can have players with more than two accrued seasons—under which Wilson would fall—and can promote two players each week for game availability and have them revert to the practice squad without having to clear waivers.

Wilson was signed as an undrafted free agent out of college, following the 2016 NFL Draft. He had worked up to a starting role in the secondary. After he was cut, Meyer expressed an interest in bringing him back, saying, "Jarrod was a tough one, Jarrod Wilson, but I don’t think that one’s done. We’re still having conversations how to make that work."

Instead, Wilson signed a practice squad contract with the Jets. Now that he has been added to the active roster in New York, he will have a chance to suit up for the Jets this weekend.