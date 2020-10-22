Jaguars Move 11 Players Off COVID-19 List Back to Practice Squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars have moved 11 players off the practice squad/COVID-19 list and back onto the practice squad. The move was expected.

On Saturday, the club announced they had placed 12 members on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list and one member of the active roster onto the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The move came after one member of the practice squad tested positive for COVID-19. The remaining 11 members had to be moved to the list as well due to contact tracing.

Team representatives told reporters on Monday that today, Thursday, would be the day targeted for return based on NFL/NFLPA COVID-19 protocols.

The 11 that have returned are as follows:

Running back Nathan Cottrell

Tight end Ben Ellefson

Linebacker Nate Evans

Linebacker Joe Giles-Harris

Wide receiver Terry Godwin

Wide receiver Josh Hammond

Offensive lineman Jared Hilbers

Safety Doug Middleton

Corner Josh Nurse

Offensive line Austen Pleasants

Wide receiver Trey Quinn

The only member who has not yet been moved off of the Reserve/COVID-19 list is offensive lineman KC McDermott.

Head coach Doug Marrone explained on Monday that due to the intensive protocol the team was forced to operate under following the positive test, much of the beginning of the Jaguars practice week was done virtually and included the normal Tuesday off day. Wednesday's practice was the only day that would be effected before things returned to normal on Thursday.

"My thought process is go through, we’ll kind of split practice up a little bit, meaning where we’re going to be able to get work done like a normal Wednesday," explained Marrone.

"There’ll be a time when it comes down to the team period to kind of back off because if not, then we’d have our team servicing each other and I just want to make sure we’re fresh and we’re ready to go. And then Thursday, it’ll be a normal practice, Friday a normal practice."