SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeDraftJaguar Report+NewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Jaguars Move 11 Players Off COVID-19 List Back to Practice Squad

KassidyHill

The Jacksonville Jaguars have moved 11 players off the practice squad/COVID-19 list and back onto the practice squad. The move was expected. 

On Saturday, the club announced they had placed 12 members on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list and one member of the active roster onto the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The move came after one member of the practice squad tested positive for COVID-19. The remaining 11 members had to be moved to the list as well due to contact tracing. 

Team representatives told reporters on Monday that today, Thursday, would be the day targeted for return based on NFL/NFLPA COVID-19 protocols. 

The 11 that have returned are as follows: 

Running back Nathan Cottrell 

Tight end Ben Ellefson 

Linebacker Nate Evans 

Linebacker Joe Giles-Harris 

Wide receiver Terry Godwin 

Wide receiver Josh Hammond 

Offensive lineman Jared Hilbers 

Safety Doug Middleton 

Corner Josh Nurse 

Offensive line Austen Pleasants 

Wide receiver Trey Quinn

The only member who has not yet been moved off of the Reserve/COVID-19 list is offensive lineman KC McDermott. 

Head coach Doug Marrone explained on Monday that due to the intensive protocol the team was forced to operate under following the positive test, much of the beginning of the Jaguars practice week was done virtually and included the normal Tuesday off day. Wednesday's practice was the only day that would be effected before things returned to normal on Thursday. 

"My thought process is go through, we’ll kind of split practice up a little bit, meaning where we’re going to be able to get work done like a normal Wednesday," explained Marrone.

"There’ll be a time when it comes down to the team period to kind of back off because if not, then we’d have our team servicing each other and I just want to make sure we’re fresh and we’re ready to go. And then Thursday, it’ll be a normal practice, Friday a normal practice." 

THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The JaguarReport Podcast, Ep. 2: Fallout From the Loss to the Lions

John Shipley and Gus Logue discuss Jacksonville's latest loss to the Detroit Lions, as well as what the team's odds are to sneak a victory on the west coast on Sunday.

John Shipley

Jaguars Aiming to Stick Together to Keep Early Season Frustrations From Boiling Over

Things can get tense during a five-game losing streak, but the Jaguars are focusing on unity and brotherhood to help get them over the hump and rut they are currently in.

John Shipley

Offensive Keys for Jaguars Against the Familiar Defense of the Chargers

The Jacksonville Jaguars offense will see a familiar style on Sunday when the face the Los Angeles Chargers, led by Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley. It will take three big keys to help notch the win.

KassidyHill

Jaguars DE/OLB Aaron Lynch Comes Out of Retirement

The 27-year old defensive end/outside linebacker retired from the NFL in the middle of August but is now returning to the league and potentially the Jaguars.

John Shipley

4 Jaguars to Watch in Week 7 Vs. the Chargers

Which Jaguars are the most key players to a Jaguars victory this week? Gus Logue breaks it down here.

Gus Logue

Jaguars K Josh Lambo Designated to Return From IR

Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo is set to return from injured reserve in the next three weeks, potentially as soon as this weekend against the Chargers.

John Shipley

3 Hypothetical Jaguars Trade Scenarios Ahead of the Deadline

With the trade deadline quickly approaching, here are a few trade scenarios to consider monitoring ahead of the final day to make a deal.

John Shipley

Doug Marrone Explains Jabaal Sheard's Departure to Giants

Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone explained the decision behind not protecting veteran defensive end Jabaal Sheard on the teams roster and seeing him traded to the New York Giants. It revolves around the return of Josh Allen.

KassidyHill

Air it Out: How Has the Jaguars' Offense Distributed the Ball Through 6 Games?

How have the Jaguars spread the ball via the air through the first six games of the season? We examine what it all means here.

John Shipley

5 Down Notebook: The Plays That Most Impacted Jaguars Vs. the Lions

What were the five most impactful plays between the Jaguars and the Lions on Sunday? We take a look here, judging each play by its recorded EPA.

John Shipley