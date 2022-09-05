Skip to main content

Jaguars Name 5 Captains, Including Trevor Lawrence and Josh Allen

Doug Pederson's first Jaguars squad has five captains, including two newcomers.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have their first captains of the Doug Pederson era. 

The Jaguars announced five captains for the 2022-23 season on Monday, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, offensive guard Brandon Scherff, outside linebacker Josh Allen, inside linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, and punter Logan Cooke. 

This is Lawrence's second year as captain after being named a captain as a rookie quarterback in 2021. It is Allen's third year as captain after he was one in 2020 and 2021. It is Cooke's first season as a captain, while Schefff and Oluokun are veteran leaders the Jaguars added in free agency.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said last week the locker room would select the captains, meaning each of the five players (two offense, two defense, one special teams) were selected by those they share the field with each Sunday. 

"I put it on the team actually. It’s their choice, and I think it’s important that they pick them," Pederson said. 

"It’s not necessarily me. I stay out of it, and we’re going to go through that process, and I do two offense, two defense, and two special teams captains, five permanent for the year, then I’ll rotate a sixth each week, but those are guys that their peers look up to. There’s a level of responsibility there. It’ll be good to see who they pick.”

The Jaguars will also have a sixth captain each week, though that will be more randomized and will often have to do with if a player is returning to a former team or local area.

"It’s random. It could be if a player is from that area on the road, stuff like that. If it’s a home game and they had a good game last week, something like that, and I just try to rotate it and look at the veterans on the team, even some of the young guys and just pick it," Pederson said. "It’s just a random selection.”

