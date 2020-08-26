SI.com
Jaguars Name T-Neisha Tate as Vice President of Social Responsibility and Impact

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars have created a new role within the organization, as the team announced Wednesday it had selected T-Neisha Tate as the team's first-ever Vice President of Social Responsibility and Impact.

Tate, a Jacksonville native, had formerly served as the team's Director of Programs for the Jaguars Foundation.

"In her new role, Tate is responsible for creating programming and executing on the organization’s social responsibility mission that is designed to emphasize respect and to inspire and unify players, staff, fans and area communities through efforts to make a positive, meaningful impact," the Jaguars said in a release.

“The Jaguars as an organization have placed strong emphasis on social responsibility and racial equality, and the creation of this position is taking that commitment to an entirely new and appropriate level,” Jaguars president Mark Lamping said in a statement. 

“T-Neisha has long been a passionate and loyal member of our team, and her love for Jacksonville and its people is well known to anyone who has spent even a moment with her. This is a natural progression and well-deserved promotion for T-Neisha, who will undoubtedly make a difference for everyone who loves the Jaguars and believes that we can do more and be better.”

Tate will report directly to Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility & Impact Julian Duncan, who joined the Jaguars in 2018. In her new role, Tate expressed how special it was to her to be selected for this important position in the franchise.

“I am a Brown girl from the Northside of Jacksonville, a proud Raines Viking, and a woman who didn't realize one could dream of working in professional sports, let alone be able to use a platform as powerful as the Jaguars to break down barriers and build understanding,” Tate said in a statement via the Jaguars. 

“I am humbled by the commitment the Jaguars organization has made to essential issues such as social justice and equity. I am honored to be leading the charge to better my community by leveraging the power of football. My goal is to be a role model for every black and brown girl and woman whose possibilities and potential have yet to be realized.”

The Jaguars organization has been active this offseason in being advocates of social justice and equality, with members of the team organization two different peaceful marches in Jacksonville over the course of the offseason. The implementation of this new role in the organization, as well as the selection of Tate, looks to be yet another step the team is taking to provide leadership to its community when it comes to social issues. 

