Jaguars’ NFLPA Player Representative Calais Campbell Tweets Message to Players About CBA

After the NFL Players Association's 32 player representatives voted early Wednesday to allow the full union to vote on a newly proposed collective bargaining agreement, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman and player rep Calais Campbell took to Twitter to send a message to his fellow players.

"Fact: all players now have a chance to educate themselves on the proposed CBA! Everyone has a vote and a voice! And having just went through hours and hours of discussion...it’s not easy. Most Reps were torn on which way to vote," Campbell tweeted Wednesday night.

The league's 32 player reps voted 17-14 to send a proposal already approved by league owners to the rest of the players in the league's union. One player rep abstained from voting, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN. A simple majority of the union's members must accept the proposal for a vote to pass.

"And as you can see by the narrow vote it was pretty split down the middle. So now the power lies in the hands of the players. For this CBA proposal to pass it will need a majority from the players," Campbell continued Wednesday.

"So I encourage all of you to get with your Reps and empower yourself so you can make an informed decision. There are a lot of details in this proposal that are not in the term sheet that was leaked! I was told we have approximately two weeks before the players will vote! "

The newest CBA proposal includes a 17-game regular season and a shortened preseason, and several high-profile player reps have publicly voiced displeasure with the proposal. Jaguars' running back Leonard Fournette tweeted last week that he disagreed with the extra regular season game.

Campbell didn't state his stance Wednesday, instead simply encouraging others to make sure they do their due diligence on what is on the table.

"So start preparing now! Whether you like or dislike this proposal, your Reps need to hear from you! And your voice needs to be heard with your vote!" Campbell tweeted.

The league's owners approved the terms of the newest CBA proposal on Feb. 20. The current CBA will expire after the 2020 season.