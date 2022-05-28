Jaguars Rank No. 12 in Dead Cap Ahead of 2022 Training Camp
After spending several years near the very top of the rankings when it came to dead cap hits as a result of the Blake Bortles and Nick Foles deals, the Jacksonville Jaguars find themselves in a slightly better spot in 2022.
According to OverTheCap, the Jaguars currently rank No. 12 in dead cap, which is a salary cap hit for a player who is no longer on a team's roster. The Jaguars' current dead cap comes at $23,093,664, well behind some of the teams in front of them.
- Atlanta Falcons: $63,159,458
- Chicago Bears: $52,875,263
- Houston Texans: $52,234,624
- Seattle Seahawks: $44,618,057
- Philadelphia Eagles: $36,454,161
- New York Giants: $32,442,737
- New Orleans Saints: $29,386,318
- Pittsburgh Steelers: $25,937,424
- Green Bay Packers: $24,630,944
- Las Vegas Raiders: $23,858,795
- Carolina Panthers: $23,518,693
Considering only the Steelers, Eagles, Packers, and Raiders were playoff teams among this group last season, this does a good job of sorting out pretenders from contenders. Most teams in healthy cap situations are not paying an abundance of dead cap because, in most cases, they are not releasing players early enough in their contracts to warrant high dead cap hits.
The Jaguars have suffered through dead cap issues in past years, but the Jaguars are not at the same spot now they were at in years past. This could always change as the Jaguars' roster changes ahead of Week 1, with a few high-profile names such as Jawaan Taylor and K'Lavon Chaisson potentially being on the move depending on how camp plays out.
But for now, the Jaguars are in a better spot with dead cap than in previous offseasons. According to OverTheCap, the below list is how the Jaguars are dividing up their dead cap in 2022.
- LB Joe Schobert: $9,937,500
- CB C.J. Henderson: $6,240,432
- LB Myles Jack: $4,800,000
- K Josh Lambo: $875,000
- RB Carlos Hyde: $450,000
- LB Quincy Williams: $205,545
- WR Collin Johnson: $153,576
- WR Jalen Camp: $123,219
The only real notable names on this list are the first three considering they are the only players the Jaguars are paying over $1 million in dead cap. Former linebacker Joe Schobert (43%), cornerback CJ Henderson (27%) and linebacker Myles Jack (20.7%) make up almost all of the Jaguars dead cap in 2022.
Schobert was traded last year ahead of the regular season, with Henderson traded after three weeks of the 2021 season and Jack released earlier this offseason. Aside from those three, the Jaguars have minimal players with dead cap entering the next phase of the offseason.