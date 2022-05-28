Jaguars Rank No. 12 in Dead Cap Ahead of 2022 Training Camp

After spending several years near the very top of the rankings when it came to dead cap hits as a result of the Blake Bortles and Nick Foles deals, the Jacksonville Jaguars find themselves in a slightly better spot in 2022.

According to OverTheCap, the Jaguars currently rank No. 12 in dead cap, which is a salary cap hit for a player who is no longer on a team's roster. The Jaguars' current dead cap comes at $23,093,664, well behind some of the teams in front of them.

Atlanta Falcons: $63,159,458 Chicago Bears: $52,875,263 Houston Texans: $52,234,624 Seattle Seahawks: $44,618,057 Philadelphia Eagles: $36,454,161 New York Giants: $32,442,737 New Orleans Saints: $29,386,318 Pittsburgh Steelers: $25,937,424 Green Bay Packers: $24,630,944 Las Vegas Raiders: $23,858,795 Carolina Panthers: $23,518,693

Considering only the Steelers, Eagles, Packers, and Raiders were playoff teams among this group last season, this does a good job of sorting out pretenders from contenders. Most teams in healthy cap situations are not paying an abundance of dead cap because, in most cases, they are not releasing players early enough in their contracts to warrant high dead cap hits.

The Jaguars have suffered through dead cap issues in past years, but the Jaguars are not at the same spot now they were at in years past. This could always change as the Jaguars' roster changes ahead of Week 1, with a few high-profile names such as Jawaan Taylor and K'Lavon Chaisson potentially being on the move depending on how camp plays out.

But for now, the Jaguars are in a better spot with dead cap than in previous offseasons. According to OverTheCap, the below list is how the Jaguars are dividing up their dead cap in 2022.

LB Joe Schobert: $9,937,500

CB C.J. Henderson: $6,240,432

LB Myles Jack: $4,800,000

K Josh Lambo: $875,000

RB Carlos Hyde: $450,000

LB Quincy Williams: $205,545

WR Collin Johnson: $153,576

WR Jalen Camp: $123,219

The only real notable names on this list are the first three considering they are the only players the Jaguars are paying over $1 million in dead cap. Former linebacker Joe Schobert (43%), cornerback CJ Henderson (27%) and linebacker Myles Jack (20.7%) make up almost all of the Jaguars dead cap in 2022.

Schobert was traded last year ahead of the regular season, with Henderson traded after three weeks of the 2021 season and Jack released earlier this offseason. Aside from those three, the Jaguars have minimal players with dead cap entering the next phase of the offseason.