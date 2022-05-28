Skip to main content
Jaguars Rank No. 12 in Dead Cap Ahead of 2022 Training Camp

Jaguars Rank No. 12 in Dead Cap Ahead of 2022 Training Camp

Which players are the Jaguars paying to not be on their roster during the 2022 season?

Which players are the Jaguars paying to not be on their roster during the 2022 season?

After spending several years near the very top of the rankings when it came to dead cap hits as a result of the Blake Bortles and Nick Foles deals, the Jacksonville Jaguars find themselves in a slightly better spot in 2022. 

According to OverTheCap, the Jaguars currently rank No. 12 in dead cap, which is a salary cap hit for a player who is no longer on a team's roster. The Jaguars' current dead cap comes at $23,093,664, well behind some of the teams in front of them. 

  1. Atlanta Falcons: $63,159,458
  2. Chicago Bears: $52,875,263
  3. Houston Texans: $52,234,624
  4. Seattle Seahawks: $44,618,057
  5. Philadelphia Eagles: $36,454,161
  6. New York Giants: $32,442,737
  7. New Orleans Saints: $29,386,318
  8. Pittsburgh Steelers: $25,937,424
  9. Green Bay Packers: $24,630,944
  10. Las Vegas Raiders: $23,858,795
  11. Carolina Panthers: $23,518,693

Considering only the Steelers, Eagles, Packers, and Raiders were playoff teams among this group last season, this does a good job of sorting out pretenders from contenders. Most teams in healthy cap situations are not paying an abundance of dead cap because, in most cases, they are not releasing players early enough in their contracts to warrant high dead cap hits.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Jaguars have suffered through dead cap issues in past years, but the Jaguars are not at the same spot now they were at in years past. This could always change as the Jaguars' roster changes ahead of Week 1, with a few high-profile names such as Jawaan Taylor and K'Lavon Chaisson potentially being on the move depending on how camp plays out. 

But for now, the Jaguars are in a better spot with dead cap than in previous offseasons. According to OverTheCap, the below list is how the Jaguars are dividing up their dead cap in 2022.

  • LB Joe Schobert: $9,937,500
  • CB C.J. Henderson: $6,240,432
  • LB Myles Jack: $4,800,000
  • K Josh Lambo: $875,000
  • RB Carlos Hyde: $450,000
  • LB Quincy Williams: $205,545
  • WR Collin Johnson: $153,576
  • WR Jalen Camp: $123,219

The only real notable names on this list are the first three considering they are the only players the Jaguars are paying over $1 million in dead cap. Former linebacker Joe Schobert (43%), cornerback CJ Henderson (27%) and linebacker Myles Jack (20.7%) make up almost all of the Jaguars dead cap in 2022. 

Schobert was traded last year ahead of the regular season, with Henderson traded after three weeks of the 2021 season and Jack released earlier this offseason. Aside from those three, the Jaguars have minimal players with dead cap entering the next phase of the offseason.

USATSI_17355222_168388385_lowres
News

Titans LT Taylor Lewan: 'Jaguars Are a Team That Any Moment Can Be Good'

By John Shipley4 hours ago
USATSI_16253725_168388385_lowres
News

Trent Baalke Provides Progress Report on Travis Etienne, Rest of 2021 Draft Class

By John Shipley5 hours ago
USATSI_17412172_168388385_lowres
News

How Jaguars GM Trent Baalke Has Seen Trevor Lawrence Improve This Offseason

By John Shipley9 hours ago
USATSI_17443647_168388385_lowres
Duval Insider+

Who is the Jaguars Best-Kept Secret?

By John Shipley10 hours ago
USATSI_16930483_168388385_lowres
Duval Insider+

Why Trevor Lawrence is Poised to Breakout in 2022

By John ShipleyMay 26, 2022
USATSI_16741814_168388385_lowres (1)
News

Chris Simms Ranks Lawrence Behind Fields and Wilson For 2022

By John ShipleyMay 26, 2022
USATSI_18336330_168388385_lowres
Duval Insider+

Which Jaguars Offensive Newcomer Is the Most Important in 2022?

By John ShipleyMay 25, 2022
USATSI_18174322_168388385_lowres (1)
News

Trevor Lawrence on Jaguars' Travon Walker: 'You See Why He's the No. 1 Pick'

By John ShipleyMay 25, 2022