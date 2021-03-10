Jaguars Not Awarded Compensatory Draft Picks for 11th Consecutive Year

The Jacksonville Jaguars have once again not gained any compensatory draft picks, marking the 11th year in a row.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are once again on the losing end of one of the NFL's best asset stockpiling processes, being denied any compensatory draft picks for the 11th year in a row.

The NFL awarded 37 compensatory draft picks to 17 teams on Wednesday, but the Jaguars were once again shut out from earning one of the extra draft picks, which range from the No. 96 overall pick to the No. 228 overall pick.

The last time the Jaguars were awarded a compensatory draft pick was in 2010 when they received a sixth-round (No. 203rd overall) selection. They would later use that pick on James Madison defensive back Scotty McGee. Since then, the Jaguars' mix of free agency spending and lack of quality free agents departing from the team has created an unlucky streak of zero compensatory picks.

"Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL management council," the NFL states.

"Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula. No club may receive more than four compensatory picks in any one year. If a club qualifies for more than four compensatory picks after offsetting each CFA lost by each CFA gained of an equal or higher value, the four highest remaining selections will be awarded to the club."

According to the NFL, there have now been 876 compensatory draft picks awarded to teams since 1994. The Jaguars have earned 19 picks in that span, the six-fewest of any teams. The only teams who have earned fewer picks in that span are Houston (18), Washington (17), New York Jets (14), Cleveland (13), and New Orleans (12).

Of the 32 picks awarded this year, the Dallas Cowboys led the pack with four. As it stands, the Jaguars didn't contribute to this year's group of compensatory picks at all, as the Browns weren't awarded a pick for Joe Schobert and the Bengals weren't awarded a pick for Tyler Eifert.

Even without gaining any picks today, the Jaguars still have 11 draft picks in April's NFL Draft, including the No. 1 overall pick. Their picks are as follows.

Round 1: No. 1, No. 25 (via LAR).

Round 2: No. 33, No. 45 (via MIN).

Round 3: No. 65.

Round 4: No. 108, No. 132 (via LAR).

Round 5: No. 147, No. 172 (via CLE).

Round 6: None.