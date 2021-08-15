Jaguars Officially Activate Taven Bryan For First Time In Training Camp

The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially activated defensive lineman Taven Bryan off of the Reserve/COVID-19 list. This is the first time during training camp he's been activated.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have activated defensive lineman Taven Bryan off of the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the club announced today. This is the first time the former first rounder has been on the active roster since training camp began. He began the offseason period on the Non-Football Injury list. The club then placed Bryan on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on August 3.

Bryan was out at practice on Thursday afternoon, but did not participate while still in the acclimation period required when coming off of the COVID-19 list.

When questioned on whether Bryan would be able to catch up in time after missing the first three weeks of camp, Head Coach Urban Meyer expressed little worry.

"He's behind some practice, but he's a strong [guy]. I mean he's in great shape," Meyer said last Thursday.

Whether playing catch-up or preparing for the season at a normal pace, earlier in the offseason, defensive line coach Tosh Lupoi expressed a wish for Bryan to show urgency.

“I hope Taven [Bryan] actually gets a sense of urgency from myself and us every day when he wakes up. Again, another individual, just like almost this whole group, of being here before report date, voluntarily attacking the training. He was an individual here weeks before our starting date.

"Taven is a dangerous combination of speed and power. He has [an] elite skillset and talent, we just have to channel that and focus that where we need to help us most. If we do that, he can make a major impact. The guy’s got extreme explosive attributes to him from an athletic standpoint. That’s what we need to do is get him focused, confident of where he needs to align, assign, and execute. If we can put that together, he can be a great contributor this season.”

This is the final year of Bryan's rookie contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Back in May, the club elected not to pick up the fifth year option on his contract.