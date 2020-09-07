Jaguars Officially Sign 15 Players to Practice Squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars have their initial practice squad for the 2020 season almost completely full, officially making them ready for Week 1.

On Monday, the Jaguars announced the official signings of 15 players to the practice squad, with the most notable name being veteran quarterback Mike Glennon. This year, teams can have up to six veterans on their 16-man practice squads.

The Jaguars practice squad, which still has one spot available, is below:



RB Nathan Cottrell (Georgia Tech)

TE Ben Ellefson (North Dakota State)

LB Nate Evans (UCF)

TE Matt Flanagan (Pittsburgh)

LB Joe Giles-Harris (Duke)

QB Mike Glennon (North Carolina State)

WR Terry Godwin (Georgia)

WR Josh Hammond (Florida)

CB Amari Henderson (Wake Forest)

OL K.C. McDermott (Miami)

OL Austen Pleasants (Ohio)

WR Trey Quinn (Southern Methodist)

DL Caraun Reid (Princeton)

OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms (Missouri)

P Brandon Wright (Georgia State)

All but two of these players -- Trey Quinn and Brandon Wright -- were with the Jaguars during this year's training camp, and it is far from surprising to see the team load up with mostly players they have waived.

Cornerback Sidney Jones is expected to join the practice squad, ESPN's Tim McManus reported on Sunday. Jones posted Jacksonville's location on Instagram, so he should be fully expected to be the 16th and final member of the practice squad.

Practice squad rules this year state teams can designate four of their 16 players as essentially unable to be poached by other teams, though it must be done weekly.

Jacksonville's initial 53-man roster, which has not changed since being released on Saturday, contains 16 rookies and few holdovers from past rosters.

"It is going to be a young team. We currently have 16 rookies on the roster, but we feel good about it and [Head] Coach [Doug] Marrone and the coaching staff did a hell of a job with the 90 players [the team started training camp with]," general manager Dave Caldwell said Saturday.

"I want to thank all the players that came through here when we started with 90 and then down to 80and then here we are at 53. Our only message was that let’s keep the 53 guys that deserve to be on this team."