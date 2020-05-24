Jaguars Offseason Mailbag: Dede Westbrook, Gardner Minshew's Outlook and More

From @gus_logue : Is this a make or break season for Dede Westbrook in terms of his long-term outlook with the Jaguars?

It is, at least in my eyes. Westbrook has produced like a fourth-round pick who can be a No. 3 wide receiver, which is fine considering what the Jaguars invested in him with the No. 110 pick in 2017. This is the final year of Westbrook's rookie deal, however, and it is hard seeing the Jaguars keep him around on a second contract unless he can improve upon his consistency and production (has never topped 720 receiving yards in a season). Plus, you have to factor in DJ Chark and now Laviska Shenault being above him in the pecking order moving forward.

From @Regtwin27 : Give us a prediction on Minshew's TD/INT numbers... I say 31/8.

He threw 21 touchdowns with a significantly worse offensive coordinator in 2019 despite appearing in 14 games (starting 12), so it seems fair to say he could get to about 30 this year. Jay Gruden is a smart and calculated play-caller who puts his quarterbacks in positions to produce, and this shouldn't be different with Minshew.

With that said, I will go with 12 for the interceptions. Minshew will be forced to throw a lot this year due to a likely shaky defense, and the Jaguars will need to put the ball in his hands to figure out if he is really the guy or not. Minshew only threw six picks last year but he had some considerable luck in terms of dropped interceptions, which needs to be considered.

From @AMercer7 : What will it take for the Jaguars to accept Minshew is QB1 of the future and overlook Fields, Lawrence, etc. In the 2021 NFL draft?

Winning games in 2020. If the Jaguars are bad enough to be in a position to pick either Justin Fields or Trevor Lawrence in the 2021 draft, it likely would mean head coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell would both be fired as a result, taking away two of Minshew's greatest supporters.

If any new regime comes into Jacksonville and has a chance to pick "their guy" at quarterback, it would be hard to see them bypassing a quarterback as they attempt a rebuild. The Jaguars also have a second first-round pick, so they could take a quarterback while still improving other aspects of the roster later in the round.

From @AMercer7 : Do you have side-by-side of Minshew now vs. during the season or draft?

I do not, but here is Minshew at his Washington State pro day last season, compared to him today.

From @therealDJRende : With us having a boatload of $$$ in 2021 and very little star power on this team. Do you envision us making a solid run at Jamal Adams? Say Yannick and a 2?

The Jaguars absolutely loved Jamal Adams coming out of LSU in 2017. In fact, he likely would have been the pick if not Leonard Fournette. But it is hard to see the Jaguars agreeing to give up both Yannick Ngakoue and a premium draft pick for Adams because the Jaguars have the leverage when it comes to Ngakoue. A simple player for player swap would make more sense, but nonetheless it is a feasible option for the Jaguars to explore trading for Adams.

From @sikwitit98 : Yan for Adams. Who says no?

Likely nobody. The Jets need a pass-rusher, and have for the past decade or so, and the Jaguars need a playmaker in the secondary. Each team would have to pay big contracts for the players in the near future, but they have the flexibility to do so.

While the Jaguars don't want to trade Ngakoue, they do have Josh Allen and No. 20 overall pick K'Lavon Chaisson who can replace him on the edge of the defense, so there would be no real reason not to do this, especially if Ngakoue is planning to not play this fall.

From @jkuhnkuhn2 : Is McAdoo an underrated hire for the Jaguars? I think he can really help Minshew.

I think so. McAdoo may have had his issues as a head coach for the New York Giants, but his track record as a quarterbacks coach is pretty strong thanks to stops with Aaron Rodgers and Eli Manning. While Minshew is still young and nowhere near as proven as either of those passers when McAdoo joined them, he can still benefit from McAdoo's experience and guidance. McAdoo is known by many to be a detail-oriented coach who is equipped to teach a young and ascending player, so he should be a good resource for Minshew in his first season as the full-time starter.

@Marvel84Country : What do you see the Jags doing if they finish picking top 3 and Minshew puts up similar numbers. Lawrence? Trade for a king's ransom? Draft Sewell?

If the Jaguars are selecting that high, I would think they go quarterback because it is hard to believe Marrone and Caldwell would still be in Jacksonville. Minshew could have a strong season and convince the new regime to give him a crack at the job in 2021, but logic points to them selecting their own quarterback instead.