Jaguars Offseason Mailbag: What Could the Future Hold for the Offense?

As the 2020 offseason progresses, JaguarReport will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from social media and give our takes on the most pressing questions fans have about their team.

You can send questions to us this offseason via the JaguarReport Twitter or Facebook accounts.

This week, we take questions on Gardner Minshew, the running back position, Yannick Ngakoue and more.

From @zach_goodall: What would your criteria be in deciding if Minshew is the guy?

Firstly, the Jaguars will likely need to see some tangible improvement from Gardner Minshew in his sophomore season. Minshew had terrific flashes as a rookie, but there were lulls in his production due to some areas the rookie naturally struggled in, as well as due to the poor offense around him. For the Jaguars to be confident Minshew is the long-term future at quarterback, they will likely want to see him cut down on his fumbles, improve his ability to attack the middle of the field and maintain consistency when it comes to pocket movement and composure.

On top of the Jaguars needing to see steps forward in these areas, the team will also simply need to just win. While things are not as simple as "wins are a quarterback stat", the Jaguars will likely have a new decision-making regime in 2021 if they fail to get closer to .500 this season. A new regime could mean a change at quarterback, so Minshew will have to do everything he can to at least be impressive in spite of potential struggles around him.

From @Rateus_Johanson : Historically we've signed some RBs with decent pedigrees who have failed to live up to their previous productivity in Jax, I'm thinking of players like Ivory, Hyde and Charles.

Do you think that's down to how we, as a team utilize them or are there other extenuating circumstances?

A lot of it has to do with the fact that the Jaguars haven't had great situations for running backs in the last several years. During the tenures of each back, the Jaguars had not only porous offensive lines, but they featured some of the worst quarterback play in the entire league. Any respectable passing offense makes it easier for running backs since defenses are less honed in on stopping the run, but the Jaguars didn't benefit from this really at any point during the Blake Bortles era.

There is, of course, context that is always needed as well. In Ivory's case, the Jaguars paid him like a top back despite him not having the qualifications of one. Add in injuries and lack of opportunity due to other investments in the position, and it was going to be hard for him to live up to his deal.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars scarcely used Hyde during his short season with the team, though it was also clear that Hyde was not exactly a happy player in Jacksonville. As for Charles, the Jaguars' offense was a mess when he entered the picture but he was also several years removed from being a productive and effective back.

From @sikwitit98 : Who wins the 2nd corner spot?

Right now the smart money should be on Tre Herndon. Herndon has more upside, some familiarity with the coaching staff and scheme, and he had a better 2019 season than veteran free agent signee Rashaan Melvin.

In his first year as a starter after signing with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent, Herndon led the team in interceptions (three) and pass deflections (13) while allowing just a 46.3% completion rate in coverage, forcing opposing quarterbacks to have just a 69.4 passer rating when targeted, according to Pro Football Reference. Compare this to Melvin, who has just three interceptions since 2014 and allowed a 63% completion rate last year, and it isn't hard to see who Jacksonville's best option is to start across from C.J. Henderson.

From @Marvel84Country : If Minshew is the man, do you see an offense-heavy draft next year?

One would have to imagine the Jaguars will hit the offense heavy next season one way or another. The team has used each of its last four first-round picks on defense and a number of day two and day three picks on that side of the ball, specifically in the secondary and defensive line. In that time, the Jaguars have taken two second-round receivers and a second-round right tackle, but the last first-round offensive player they picked was Leonard Fournette in 2017.

Looking ahead, Jacksonville could need new starters at running back, guard, tight end and potentially quarterback moving forward. While the team will likely balance its draft picks throughout the roster, at least expect for the Jaguars to invest a first-round pick back into the offense in 2021

From @jc_erdman : Who do you think has the biggest breakout potential on offense? And on defense?

On offense, I will go with second-year tight end Josh Oliver. Oliver has a combination of size and speed that the Jaguars simply haven't had at the position for a long time, which means he could be a dangerous threat both in the red zone and along the seams of the field in the event he takes a step forward. Oliver struggled with injuries as a rookie, but the physical talent is there to suggest he could breakout.

On defense, the pick will be safety Ronnie Harrison. Harrison is already an established starter in the backend of Jacksonville's defense, but year three could be the year he makes a statement to the rest of the league that he is an ascending safety. He was productive in spurts last season and another offseason under his belt could help push him to another level in 2020.

From @BJordanLogue : Does Yannick Ngakoue sign?

It is impossible for anyone but Yannick Ngakoue and his representation to know whether he will sign the franchise tag tender and play for the Jaguars in 2020, but the longer he doesn't sign it, the lower the chances are he plays in Jacksonville next season. Players on the franchise tag could also see this year's uncertain season as a prime year to sit out due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the questions of player safety during the regular season.