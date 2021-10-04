The Jacksonville Jaguars' Are One Of Only Two Winless Teams Remaining In NFL

After a Sunday that saw the Jets, Colts and Giants win, the Jaguars become one of only two teams in the NFL who have yet to notch their first victory.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of only two teams remaining in the NFL who have yet to find a win this season. After a Week 4 Sunday slate that saw the New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts and New York Giants all get a win, only the Jags and the Detroit Lions remain in the 0-4 column.

Both the Lions and Jaguars are breaking in first time NFL head coaches. Although, Lions coach Dan Campbell has served as interim head coach (Miami Dolphins) and an assistant head coach (New Orleans Saints).

This is not only four straight losses for the Jags to open the season with, but a 19-game losing streak dating back to Week 1 of the 2020 season. Jacksonville had their best opportunity yet to get a win on Thursday night in primetime. The club kicked off the fourth week of games with a road game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After a defensive shutout in the first half and a dazzling performance from quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the Jags were up 14-0 at halftime. But the Bengals fought back and late in the fourth quarter, it was 21-all. Unable to stop Cincinnati from driving into field goal range, Jacksonville—who had led the entire game—fell 24-21 on a Cincy game-winning field goal.

“It’s heartbreaking. Usually I’m not wrong about stuff like this—I see a good team in there," promised Head Coach Urban Meyer after the Cincinnati loss. "I see good hearts and guys that work in that locker room. I tell them, ‘I’m not wrong about that stuff.’ This team is going to win some games.”

As to what the problem could need fixing to get that first win, Meyer said he's examining every possible issue, particularly with halftime adjustments.

“I’m looking at it all. I would imagine it’s not conditioning but I’m looking at the halftime adjustments. It seems like the first part of the second half is when we’ve had a couple issues.

"I remember that against Arizona and then as well as the one last night, they went right down the field on us. So, we’re looking at that, but I don’t believe it’s conditioning. I’m looking at the second half adjustments and what are we doing as opposed to [the other team]."

Sometimes in sports, it's just as important to be lucky as to be good. But Meyer doesn't want to bemoan any possible fluke plays that haven't gone the Jaguars way. He's instead remaining adamant that the club has a roster to break through...even if they haven't done so yet.

“There are no breaks. I mean no disrespect, but you have to make your own. We don’t look at it that way. I’ve said this from Day 1 — the core of this team has good players. We’re getting better each week. It’s sickening we couldn’t win that game. I’m not wrong about those guys in that room. We’re going to keep swinging as hard as we possibly can.”

The Jaguars went 1-15 to end their 2020 season, leading to the club drafting No. 1 overall for the first time in franchise history. That pick was Lawrence, who has steadily improved week to week, albeit with rookie mistakes. The No. 2 overall pick, Zach Wilson, took the league lead from Lawrence on Sunday with eight total interceptions. But the Jets also defeated the Tennessee Titans in overtime on Sunday, as Wilson threw two touchdowns in the club's first win.

According to the ESPN Power Football Index, the Jaguars currently have the best chance for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, with the Jets picking No. 1 overall. However, it is updated after the full slate of games, so has yet to take into account New York's first win and the fact the Jaguars still remain winless.

Jacksonville will have another opportunity next Sunday, against divisional rival, the Tennessee Titans. The Titans beat the Jags in both games last season. The game kicks off at 1pm at TIAA Bank Field.