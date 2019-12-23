JaguarMaven
Jaguars’ Opponents for 2020 Season Announced

John Shipley

After losing 24-12 to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars did the one thing they have consistently been able to do in the past decade: secure last place in the AFC South.

Thanks to the last-place finish, the Jaguars' 2020 opponents are now firmly set. The order of the games played won't be revealed for several months, but it is now known who Jacksonville will play at home at TIAA Bank Field and who they will travel to play on the road.

Below is who Jacksonville will face in 2020, along with some analysis on the teams they are drawing.

Home Games:

Tennessee Titans: Could see this becoming the team's annual London game. The NFL took away a home divisional game in Jacksonville in 2019 when it scheduled for the Jaguars to play the Texans in Wembley stadium. A repeat wouldn't be shocking.

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Cleveland Browns: Cleveland last played in Jacksonville in 2014, a rare Jaguars win during the Gus Bradley era. Jacksonville won 24-6 behind a strong defensive effort and Denard Robinson, but obviously, a lot has changed since then. This game will feature former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield vs. the Jaguars for the first time.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions: This will be the Lions' first game in Jacksonville since 2012. That game ended in a 31-14 Lions victory, and the two sides have only faced off once since. Detroit is among the worst teams in the NFL this season, so this should be one home game Jacksonville is looking forward to.

Miami Dolphins

Away Games:

Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Cincinnati Bengals: Jacksonville will play Cincinnatti on the road for the second time in two years and will play them for the third time overall in the last four seasons. They will play the 2020 No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, likely to be quarterback Joe Burrow. Jacksonville has a 13-9 series lead against Cincinnati historically.

Baltimore Ravens: Jaksonville will play Lamar Jackson for the first time since passing on Jackson in the 2018 NFL Draft for defensive tackle Taven Bryan. Baltimore is 19-3 with Jackson as a starter over the last two seasons, so this will certainly be a tough test.

Minnesota Vikings

Green Bay Packers: Jacksonville has only played Green Bay six times in the team's 25-year history, so this trip to Lambeau Field will be a rare one for the Jaguars. The last time Jacksonville traveled to play in Green Bay was in 2012, a 24-15 Packers victory. The last time Jacksonville played there before that? 2004.

