Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Appears On Forbes List Of 20 Richest Sports Owners In the World

Forbes has released the list of the 20 richest sports owners in the world and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan comes in at 15th on the list.

According to Forbes, Khan’s net worth is estimated at $8 billion, up three percent from his net worth last fiscal year. Khan’s worth is derived primarily from his business in auto parts with Flex-N-Gate. In addition to the Jaguars, Khan also owns Fulham F.C. of the Premier League and is co-owner of All Elite Wrestling.

The Jaguars owner since January 4, 2012, Khan is the fourth richest owner of a National League Football team on the list. He follows David Tepper (Carolina Panthers owner, tied at eighth with $14.5 billion), Jerry Jones (Dallas Cowboys owner, 12th with $8.9 billion) and Stanley Kroenke (Los Angeles Rams owner, 14th with $8.2 billion).

Khan was born in Pakistan and moved to American at only 16-years-old. He worked menial jobs while earning a degree and in 1980—13 years after immigrating—he purchased Flex-N-Gate, where he had previously worked in his first job out of college. He is one of only three NFL owners who were born outside the United States.

The richest sports owner in the world is Mukesh Ambani, the owner of the Mumbai Indians, the championship cricket team in the Indian Premier League. He doubled his net worth in the past year, coming in at $84.5 billion.

Khan made significant investments in his team this past offseason, bringing in new head coach Urban Meyer and an entirely new staff. He also alluded to local media that he would be taking a more hands on approach with the team, something he had been hesitant to to in the past. But after a 1-15 season which led to a house cleaning, Khan changed his tactics when it came to handling his investment.

Now with Meyer at the helm, Khan is hoping to shift the dynamics once again—albeit while keeping the lesson with him that he perhaps needs to be more involved with his franchise.

“I think the issue of roster control, it’s more technical or symbolic,” Khan told local media back in January after announcing the Myer hiring

“My whole aspect—and this started really about 15 months ago—that we need to be a coach-centric team and organization, where the head coach really has to lead the kind of players he wants, the kind of team we need to be. And the general manager, myself, we have to support that mission. And somehow, someway, that had been lost. The idea here is really more about transparency, collaboration, teamwork and accountability. So I think this would lead to the natural question…the objective is going to be that—and I’ve shared this with Urban, he’s on board—both of them will be reporting to me. But everybody in the organization, I mean, we’re going to be carrying out Urban’s vision of the team and the kind of players we want.”