Jaguars Place Andrew Norwell on IR, Make Numerous Other Roster Moves

John Shipley

With less than 24 hours before the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-9) take on the Cleveland Browns (7-3), the Jaguars have made a series of roster moves that includes a starting offensive lineman placed on injured reserve. 

Left guard Andrew Norwell had already been ruled out for Sunday's home bout against the Browns but the veteran lineman was officially placed on the team's reserve/injured list on Saturday with an arm injury. As a result, he must miss a minimum of the next three games.

Norwell left Week 11's contest vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers with an arm injury. Tyler Shatley and Ben Bartch will replace the former All-Pro guard in the middle of Jacksonville's offense, though it appears Shatley will get the first crack at the role. Shatley replaced Norwell in Week 11.

“Yeah I think that’s probably the first instinct that we’ve talked about. But we’ll work Ben in there too, Ben Bartch in there as well. And then, [KC] McDermott will be up as probably the backup center," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said earlier this week. 

Norwell has started 10 games for the Jaguars in 2020 and has had the best season of his three-year tenure with the team. He is the fifth player the Jaguars have placed on injured reserve this week, joining defensive end Josh Allen, safety Daniel Thomas, and cornerbacks D.J. Hayden and Chris Claybrooks. 

Along with Norwell going to IR, the Jaguars have made the following moves.

  • Wide receiver Trey Quinn and cornerback Josh Nurse have been elevated to the active/inactive list for tomorrow’s game via standard practice squad elevation. Quinn played for offensive coordinator Jay Gruden in Washington, serving as a slot receiver and return man.
  • Aldrick Rosas has been activated from the practice squad via COVID-19 Replacement. 
  • Running back Craig Reynolds has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad. 
  • Defensive end Reggie Gilbert has been activated from the team’s Exempt/Commissioner Permission list.

The Quinn and Nurse moves are expected considering the injuries the Jaguars have at receiver and cornerback. DJ Chark and Chris Conley are ruled out for Sunday while Dede Westbrook is already on IR. Meanwhile, the Jaguars have three corners on IR and another dealing with an injury with Sidney Jones.

Rosas is kicking for the Jaguars this Sunday because kicker Chase McLaughlin was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.

