Jaguars Place Brandon Linder on IR, Tre Herndon on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Two starters have been placed on reserve lists for the Jaguars, with Brandon Linder's season ending due to there being just three games left.

The Jacksonville Jaguars made more roster moves on Wednesday, placing an offensive and defensive starter on reserve lists entering Week 15.

The Jaguars announced center Brandon Linder had been placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury; meanwhile, cornerback Tre Herndon was placed o the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Since landing on the injured reserve list means a player must be out for three weeks, it would appear Linder's 2020 season is over. Head coach Doug Marrone alluded to Linder's likelihood to land on IR earlier this week.

"I think Brandon Linder’s obviously going to be out this week and we may do something down the road. He’s trying like hell to get back," Marrone said on Monday.

Linder has started nine games for the Jaguars this season and has been among the NFL's top centers when healthy. He has played just 62% of the team's offensive snaps up to this point, one year after playing 16 games and 100% of the snaps in 2019.

With Linder sidelined with the injury, which he sustained in Week 12 against the Minnesota Vikings, the Jaguars have turned to Tyler Shatley to fill in at center. Shatley had previously been rotating at left guard with Ben Bartch to replace an injured Andrew Norwell.

Norwell should return in Week 15 against the Baltimore Ravens, however, which could potentially mitigate the loss of Linder.

“I think there’s a good chance, there really is. I think he’s worked really hard. His mindset right now is he’s playing, so something would probably have to happen to him during practice during the week for him to not [play]," Marrone said about Norwell on Wednesday. "But right now, that’s what the plan is.”

Herndon has played the most snaps of any defensive back on the team and the second-most snaps on the defense in general, behind only Joe Schobert. He has played 812 snaps (89%) and has seen time as a starter on the outside and in the slot.

Herndon has recorded five pass deflections and four tackles for loss in 2020.

He is the second Jaguar to be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list in the last two days. Rookie left guard Ben Bartch was placed on the list on Tuesday.

"The Reserve/COVID-19 list is a reserve category created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19," the Jaguars said in a release.