Jaguars Place CJ Beathard and Jarrod Wilson on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed quarterback CJ Beathard and safety Jarrod Wilson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday afternoon. The club now has four players on the list, with Beathard and three defensive backs. In addition to Wilson, corners CJ Henderson and Chris Claybrooks both remain on the list.

Henderson and Claybrooks have yet to take part in a training camp practice while on the list. However, Claybrooks was seen on the sideline Monday. Read more about that and other observations in our Monday Practice Notebook. Wilson missed Friday, Saturday and today's (Monday's) practice. Beathard was not seen at Monday's practice.

Beathard is reportedly out due to close contact tracing. On Saturday, Head Coach Urban Meyer revealed the same was the case with Wilson.

The Reserve/COVID-19 list is a reserve category created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Beathard came to the Jaguars this offseason as a free agent, after four years with the San Francisco 49ers. He is expected to be the second or third string quarterback, behind rookie Trevor Lawrence and incumbent starter Gardner Minshew II. Meyer has been rotating Lawrence and Minshew with the first team offense through the first five practices of training camp.

However on Saturday, Meyer specifically mentioned Beathard in relation to the perceived quarterback competition.

“C.J. [Beathard], I don’t know what he did today, have to watch, but he had a really good two days too, so it’s a journey," Meyer said at the time. "Up to now, this is just retention and skill. They are pro quarterbacks so they can throw, but number one great quality of the best quarterbacks, the best football players, the best coaches, is competitive spirit.”

Wilson is expected to be a veteran amongst a mostly young unit that also now includes fellow veteran, Rayshawn Jenkins.

Players vaccinated for the virus can be activated off of the Reserve/COVID-19 list after returning two negative tests within 24 hours of each other. Unvaccinated players who test positive must isolate for 10 days, at a minimum. If asymptomatic, he can return following his 10 days in quarantine. If symptomatic, vaccinated players must still quarantine for 10 days, in addition to 24 hours after the last day with a fever.