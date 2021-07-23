Jaguars Officially Place Henderson, Luton and Barcoo on COVID-19 Reserve List

The Jaguars have placed three second-year players on the COVID-19 reserve list, including No. 9 overall pick CJ Henderson.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Friday that three second-year players have been moved to the COVID-19 Reserve list -- including 2020 No. 9 overall pick CJ Henderson.

The Jaguars announced Henderson, quarterback Jake Luton and cornerback Luq Barcoo had been placed on the COVID-19 list. Luton and New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney were among the first reported players to be added to the list for the 2021 season.

The Reserve/COVID-19 list is a reserve category created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

The Jaguars are set to open training camp in five days. Rookies reported to Jaguars' training camp on Tuesday.

The NFL outlined the protocols for COVID-19 positive tests among employees in a memo to teams earlier this week.

According to the memo per NFL.com, if a vaccinated person tests positive and is asymptomatic, they will be isolated and contact tracing will occur. The positive individual will be permitted to return after two negative tests which are at least 24-hours apart and will then be tested every two weeks or as directed. Those who are vaccinated will not be subject to quarantine as a result of close contact with an infected person, the memo stated.

"If an unvaccinated person tests positive, the protocols from 2020 will remain in effect," the memo continued.

"The person will be isolated for a period of 10 days and will then be permitted to return to duty if asymptomatic. Unvaccinated individuals will continue to be subject to a five-day quarantine period if they have close contact with an infected individual."

Henderson, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, started and appeared in eight games for the Jaguars as a rookie. He recorded six pass deflections, one interception and one forced fumble in his first year as a Jaguar, though his rookie year was cut short due to injuries.

Luton, a sixth-round (No. 189 overall) pick in last year's draft, started three games for the Jaguars as a rookie. The Oregon State product completed 54.5% of his passes for 624 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions.

Barcoo signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State. Barcoo appeared in three games as a rookie, recording 10 tackles and one pass deflection.