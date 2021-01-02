Jaguars Place Collin Johnson on Injured Reserve

Jacksonville's impressive rookie receiver's season has ended before Week 17. Collin Johnson was placed on IR with a hamstring injury.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Collin Johnson will end his season on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.

It was already known that Johnson would miss the 2020 season finale against the Indianapolis Colts with a hamstring injury, but the Jaguars placed the fifth-round pick on injured reserve Saturday to create a roster spot before Week 17 kicks off.

Terry Godwin was signed to the 53-man active roster from the practice squad, a result of Johnson being placed on injured reserve.

The No. 165 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Johnson came to the Jaguars as a fifth-round backup before climbing up the depth chart as the season progressed.

Johnson ended his rookie season with 18 catches for 272 yards (15.1 yards per catch) and two touchdowns in four games. Most of his production came in a three-week stretch from Weeks 12-14. He injured his hamstring in Week 15 after a first-quarter catch.

"I think when the plays have presented themselves, Collin has started to take advantage of them. I think earlier in the year, he might’ve been pressing a little bit too much to make a big play," Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden said on Dec. 9.

"Now, I think he’s letting it happen and letting his size take over, and understanding concepts and where to be. And the quarterbacks are—especially Mike [Glennon] is gaining trust in him and giving him opportunities to make plays. So, a lot of that goes hand-in-hand. The quarterbacks have got to have trust in you as a player. And then when you do get the opportunity, you’ve got to make the plays. And Collin has definitely done that the last few weeks.”

Johnson will likely enter the 2021 offseason as the No. 3 or No. 4 receiver on Jacksonville's depth chart, depending on what happens with Keelan Cole and his expiring contract.

Along with Johnson, the Jaguars will also be missing running back James Robinson and wide receiver DJ Chark on Sunday.