Jaguars Place D.J. Hayden & James O'Shaughnessy on Active/PUP List

Two Jacksonville Jaguars veterans are now on the team's active/physically unable to perform lust following their physicals with the club, he team announced Saturday.

"With the team’s veterans reporting for physicals on Saturday morning, the Jaguars placed CB D.J. Hayden (knee) and TE James O'Shaughnessy (knee) on Active/Physically Unable to Perform list," the team said in a statement.

If a player suffered a football-related injury during the offseason or is still rehabilitating an injury from last year (such as O'Shaughnessy), they can be placed on the PUP list. Active/PUP pertains to players who are unable to start training camp with a football-related injury, but they are permitted to be activated from the list. Players are permitted to be activated off of the active/PUP list to the roster at any time prior to the start of the season, so Hayden and O'Shaughnessy could still play in Week 1 as it stands today.

Hayden has manned the nickel position for Jacksonville since signing with the team in 2018. The eighth-year veteran is the elder member of Jacksonville's secondary and has been expected to play a large role for the defense moving into 2020.

In 2019, Hayden recorded six pass deflections, one forced fumble, two sacks, five quarterback hits, and a career-high five tackles for loss. He wore a number of hats in Todd Wash's defense and thrived while doing so, earning a ranking within PFF's top-10 cornerback list for the 2019 season.

"Hayden tied with Richard Sherman by allowing the third-lowest yards per reception average among cornerbacks (8.4) to go along with the NFL's 20th-best passer rating when targeted (74.2), proving that sometimes it’s not about when you go in the draft, but rather, where you go," PFF wrote.

In fewer than five whole games last year, O'Shaughnessy caught 14 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Jaguars' tight ends in all categories despite playing barely a quarter of the season. He sustained a Week 5 ACL injury vs. the Carolina Panthers which ended his season prematurely, but he made his impact on the Jaguars and should still have a role in the offense once healthy.

These are the latest roster moves for a Jaguars team which has had a lot of them this week. On Friday, veteran defensive tackle Al Woods announced he'd opt out of the 2020 season, while rookie cornerbacks Josiah Scott and Luq Barcoo have been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list in recent days. The Jaguars do still have six players on the newly-created list with TE Charles Jones, CB Parry Nickerson, OT Jawaan Taylor, DT DaVon Hamilton, OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms and OL Ryan Pope.

While a player is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, it doesn't necessarily mean a player has tested positive for COVID-19. Jaguars rookies reported for their initial COVID-19 testing last Tuesday while veterans reported this Tuesday.