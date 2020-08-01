JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars Place D.J. Hayden & James O'Shaughnessy on Active/PUP List

John Shipley

Two Jacksonville Jaguars veterans are now on the team's active/physically unable to perform lust following their physicals with the club, he team announced Saturday. 

"With the team’s veterans reporting for physicals on Saturday morning, the Jaguars placed CB D.J. Hayden (knee) and TE James O'Shaughnessy (knee) on Active/Physically Unable to Perform list," the team said in a statement. 

If a player suffered a football-related injury during the offseason or is still rehabilitating an injury from last year (such as O'Shaughnessy), they can be placed on the PUP list. Active/PUP pertains to players who are unable to start training camp with a football-related injury, but they are permitted to be activated from the list. Players are permitted to be activated off of the active/PUP list to the roster at any time prior to the start of the season, so Hayden and O'Shaughnessy could still play in Week 1 as it stands today. 

Hayden has manned the nickel position for Jacksonville since signing with the team in 2018. The eighth-year veteran is the elder member of Jacksonville's secondary and has been expected to play a large role for the defense moving into 2020.

In 2019, Hayden recorded six pass deflections, one forced fumble, two sacks, five quarterback hits, and a career-high five tackles for loss. He wore a number of hats in Todd Wash's defense and thrived while doing so, earning a ranking within PFF's top-10 cornerback list for the 2019 season.

"Hayden tied with Richard Sherman by allowing the third-lowest yards per reception average among cornerbacks (8.4) to go along with the NFL's 20th-best passer rating when targeted (74.2), proving that sometimes it’s not about when you go in the draft, but rather, where you go," PFF wrote.

In fewer than five whole games last year, O'Shaughnessy caught 14 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Jaguars' tight ends in all categories despite playing barely a quarter of the season. He sustained a Week 5 ACL injury vs. the Carolina Panthers which ended his season prematurely, but he made his impact on the Jaguars and should still have a role in the offense once healthy. 

These are the latest roster moves for a Jaguars team which has had a lot of them this week. On Friday, veteran defensive tackle Al Woods announced he'd opt out of the 2020 season, while rookie cornerbacks Josiah Scott and Luq Barcoo have been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list in recent days. The Jaguars do still have six players on the newly-created list with TE Charles Jones, CB Parry Nickerson, OT Jawaan Taylor, DT DaVon Hamilton, OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms and OL Ryan Pope.

While a player is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, it doesn't necessarily mean a player has tested positive for COVID-19. Jaguars rookies reported for their initial COVID-19 testing last Tuesday while veterans reported this Tuesday.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars Defensive End Lerentee McCray to Opt Out of 2020 Season

The veteran DE informed the Jacksonville Jaguars of the decision on Saturday.

KassidyHill

Forbes Ranks Jaguars No. 23 Most Valuable NFL Franchise

The Jaguars have increased their ranking in Forbes' rankings of the 50 most valuable sports franchises.

John Shipley

Report: Former Jaguars WR Marqise Lee to Opt Out of 2020 Season

Former Jacksonville wide receiver and second-round pick Marqise Lee has decided to opt out of the 2020 season, per ESPN.

John Shipley

Inside AFC South: Which Free Agent Should Each Team Consider Adding?

Which free agent could help each AFC South Team the most before the season starts? The AFC South Maven publishers determine the answer here.

John Shipley

No Preseason and Little Time Make Training Camp a Challenge for Jaguars Rookies

With preseason games canceled and a two week deadline for roster cuts, what sort of impression can Jacksonville Jaguars rookies make?

KassidyHill

by

John Shipley

Jaguars Utilize Full Facility for Training Camp As Part of New Normal

The Jacksonville Jaguars are kicking off of a training camp that looks like no other. The facility situation allows for new protocols and a fluid daily schedule.

KassidyHill

by

John Shipley

CJ Henderson Using Old Lessons To Learn His New Place with Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars first round pick CJ Henderson has found familiar ways to adapt to a new team in strange times.

KassidyHill

Jaguars DT Al Woods Opts Out of 2020 NFL Season

The Jaguars have their first opt out for the 2020 season: veteran DT Al Woods, who signed with the team in March.

John Shipley

Jaguars Rookie CB Luq Barcoo Activated From the Reserve/COVID-19 List

Another rookie cornerback has been activated from Jacksonville's Reserve/COVID-19 list, this time Luq Barcoo.

John Shipley

Jaguars Coaching Staff Has Discussed, but Not Decided On, Quarantining a QB in 2020

While teams continue to consider quarantining a quarterback for the 2020 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars are mulling the decision as well.

John Shipley