Jaguars Place Former 1st-Rounder K’Lavon Chaisson on Designated To Return List

The Jacksonville Jaguars can expect to have a former top pick added back into the mix on defense, with the team placing former first-round pick K'Lavon Chaisson on the Designated For Return list.

Chaisson, the No. 20 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has missed the last five games after being placed on injured reserve with a knee injury in Week 5. Chaisson was working out with trainers to the side as the Jaguars practiced on Monday afternoon, a sign that his return to the lineup is imminent.

At any time after the conclusion of the fourth game after the date upon which a player was placed on Reserve/Injured or Reserve/Non-Football Injury/Illness, the club is permitted to return him to practice for a period not to exceed 21 calendar days.

Provided that the player has been on the Reserve/Injured or Reserve/Non-Football Injury/Illness List for at least four games from the date he was placed on Reserve, a club is permitted to return him to its Active/Inactive List at any time during the 21-day period prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, on the day after the conclusion of the 21-day period.

Chaisson appeared in 31 games and started 11 over his first two seasons, recording two sacks, six tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits. His snaps decreased from 51% to 39% from his rookie year to 2021, though, and then he played just 31 defensive snaps for the Jaguars in four games this year, recording three tackles in the process.