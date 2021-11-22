Jaguars Place Jamal Agnew on IR, Ending His Season

The Jaguars are going to miss one of their top offensive playmakers moving forward, with Jamal Agnew being placed on season-ending IR on Monday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost one of their top offensive playmakers this Sunday, with the team officially placing wide receiver and ace return man Jamal Agnew on injured reserve on Monday with a season-ending hip injury.

"The positive news, we are expecting full recovery. It is a hip injury. We will know more as time wears on a little bit, but obviously we all love that guy," Meyer said on Monday. "He is everything you ant as a competitor, as a person, and has got legit speed. So that is a tough blow but we just got to keep going and figure it out."

Agnew was one of the Jaguars' best offensive playmakers before going down with the injury in the second-half of Sunday's 30-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Agnew caught three passes for 18 yards and ran once for two yards before leaving the contest.

Agnew has been responsible for four of the Jaguars' 20 touchdowns this year, scoring each in a different way: one touchdown catch, one touchdown run (a 66-yard score that is the longest play of the year for the Jaguars), a kickoff return for a touchdown, and a missed field goal returned for a touchdown.

"Devastating. He's our -- we all know what kind of person he is, talented guy, fast guy. So we'll know more tomorrow, but that's a hit square in the jaw. That's a problem," Meyer said in his postgame press conference when asked about Agnew's injury.

Agnew finishes his first season with the Jaguars with 24 catches for 299 yards and one touchdown and seven rushes for 111 yards and one touchdown. The Jaguars will now need to find not only a replacement for him on offense since he has stepped into a starting slot receiver role, but also a replacement for him on special team

The Jaguars will now have to reshuffle their