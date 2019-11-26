Jaguar
Maven
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars Place Najee Goode on Injured Reserve, Sign Marcus Gilchrist

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made some more roster moves during the final stretch of the 2019 season, placing veteran linebacker Najee Goode on injured reserve with a knee injury and signing free agent safety Marcus Gilchrist, an eight-year veteran, to the active roster on Tuesday.

Goode started four games for Jacksonville's defense at weakside linebacker and appeared in 10 games overall, serving as the team's primary backup at linebacker in each game that he didn't start. He recorded 24 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack in his first season as a Jaguar. 

Goode did not start in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans but was active. Rookie linebacker Quincy Williams started in his place. 

Second-year strong safety Ronnie Harrison suffered a concussion vs. the Titans and exited the game, so the Gilchrist signing may be an indication that Jacksonville knows it needs to bolster its safety depth if Harrison is out for an extended period of time. Undrafted rookie Andrew Wingard played in Harrison's place Sunday.

"Gilchrist, 5-10, 200, has appeared in 123 career games with 98 starts and has totaled 482 tackles (368 solo), 39 passes defensed, 14 INTs, five forced fumbles and 4.0 sacks during his eight-year NFL career," the Jaguars said in a release. 

"Gilchrist spent the 2011-14 seasons with the Chargers after being drafted by San Diego in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He then went to the New York Jets for two seasons (2015-16) before one-year stints with the Houston Texans in 2017 and the Oakland Raiders in 2018."

The Jaguars also signed safety Doug Middleton to the practice squad, and to make room, released rookie defensive back Jordan Brown.

"Middleton, 6-0, 210, has appeared in 12 career games after originally entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets in 2016," the Jaguars said. "He spent the majority of his rookie season on the Jets’ practice squad before being promoted to the active roster for the final four games of the season. After spending the 2018 season on the Jets’ reserve/injured list, Middleton appeared in seven games, making four starts, during the 2018 season. After signing with Miami, he appeared in one game this season before going on the practice squad and was released by the Dolphins on Nov. 12."

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Doug Marrone Opens Up to Regrets and Past Internal Criticism of Preparation of Team

John Shipley
2 0

The Jaguars head coach was brutally honest during his Tuesday press conference and gave several revealing quotes.

NFL Power Rankings Week 13 - Jaguars Continue to Drop During Losing Streak

John Shipley
2 0

The Jaguars have not risen in the JaguarMaven power rankings since Week 8 thanks to a number of poor performances since then.

Doug Marrone Not Worrying About Job Status During Losing Streak

John Shipley
2 0

Doug Marrone Not Worrying About Job Status During Losing Streak

Jaguars vs. Titans: Week 12 Game Day Live Thread

John Shipley
19 0

All of the live updates and analysis from today's game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans, all gathered in one place.

Jaguars Collapse in Second Half Once Again, Lose 42-20 in Nashville.

John Shipley
4 0

The Jaguars have now lost three consecutive games by 20+ points, with each loss coming to an AFC South rival. The 2019 season is over.

Doug Marrone Sticking With Nick Foles as Jacksonville's Quarterback

John Shipley
2 0

The veteran passer has yet to impress in either of his starts since returning from his clavicle injury, but he still has a firm grasp on the starting job.

Through Two Games, Nick Foles Has Yet to Be a Solution for Jaguars

John Shipley
9 0

Nick Foles first two games back in the Jaguars' lineup has been a far cry from what Jacksonville needed to improve their record.

Ronnie Harrison Being Evaluated for a Concussion

John Shipley
2 0

The Jaguars' starting strong safety left the game in the last few minutes of the first quarter.

Fred Taylor, Tony Boselli Named Semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

John Shipley
0

Fred Taylor has been named a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the first time.

Jaguars Sign Carl Davis, Waive C.J. Board

John Shipley
1

The fifth-year veteran defensive lineman is now a Jaguar as the team continues to look for ways to stop the run.