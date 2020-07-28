Jaguars Place RT Jawaan Taylor on Reserve/COVID-19 List

One day after four Jacksonville Jaguars rookies were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team has announced a 16-game starter from last season has also been placed on the list.

The Jaguars announced Tuesday that right tackle Jawaan Taylor, the team's second-round draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, had been placed on the newly created list. Also being added to the list along with Taylor is first-year offensive lineman Ryan Pope, giving the Jaguars six players on the list.

On Monday, Jacksonville announced they placed undrafted rookie cornerback Luq Barcoo, rookie draft pick defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, rookie draft pick cornerback Josiah Scott and undrafted rookie offensive lineman Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Scott posted some clarification for his status on Twitter after it was announced he had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

"My first test for Covid came back positive but then was re-tested multiple times the following days after that and those results have all been negative. My first test was a false positive guys so we’re all good," Scott tweeted. "Just had to do the protocol."

Taylor started 16 games and played every single offensive snap for the Jaguars last season, a year in which he was one of the league's best rookie offensive lineman and earned a place on the PFWA All-Rookie Team. The Jaguars traded up three spots in the second round to select Taylor with the No. 35 overall pick out of the University of Florida, making Taylor an instant starter as a rookie.

While a player is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, it doesn't necessarily mean a player has tested positive for COVID-19. Jaguars rookies reported for their initial COVID-19 testing last Tuesday.

"The Reserve/COVID-19 list is a new reserve category created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons," the Jaguars said in a statement. "Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

"Clubs, club personnel, other players and player-agents are not permitted to disclose a player’s reason for placement on Reserve/COVID-19 or a player’s status with regard to such illness."

Jacksonville's veteran roster, sans quarterbacks and injured players, reported for initial COVID-19 testing Tuesday.