Jaguars Podcast: Reviewing the Brian Thomas Jr. Selection
The Jacksonville Jaguars made LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. their top target in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, making him their first wide receiver selected in the first round since 2012.
Now, Thomas will walk into a key role in the Jaguars' offense as they look to build around Trevor Lawrence.
"The things we saw on tape, and when you talk to coaches and people close to Brian, you know the level of comfort there and understanding his offense. Understanding his role in that offense and being able to run just about every route in the route tree," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday.
"I said last night, there’s going to be some different routes that we’re going to ask him to do and utilize his skillset that way. It’s going to take some time, it’s going to take some new learning with a new system. But I’m very confident, we’ve got rookie minicamp coming up and then the rest of the offseason program. We’re going to do everything we can to get him caught up to speed as fast as we can and get him plugged in.”
John and Gus discuss all of this and more in this week's episode of the JaguarReport podcast.
