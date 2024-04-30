Jaguars Podcast: Grading the Jaguars' 2024 NFL Draft Class
The 2024 NFL Draft class is officially in the books. For the Jacksonville Jaguars, that means nine new players they hope can help turn the team into contenders.
"For me, a football team is made up of many parts. I think this is a great example of the guys we got. There are different positions here, there's different body types, skillsets, all of that and they're all guys that can come in and compete," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said last week.
"So, that's what I'm excited about. Starting from the top all the way down, there's talent here. Guys that we had focused on and obviously as Trent has said, the way things fell.”
"It's always an exciting time of year, right? You get a chance to get new guys into the system. I think nine or 10, whatever that number is that we ended up with. You're excited, you're excited for them," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said after the draft.
"When you talk to them on the phone and hear their excitement and the family’s excitement in the background you know they're coming here and they're going to give you everything they've got and that's all we can ask. Then we figure it out from there.”
