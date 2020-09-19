SI.com
Jaguars Promote Rookie TE Ben Ellefson to Active Roster for Week 2

John Shipley

With rookie tight end Tyler Davis once again being ruled out with a knee injury, the Jacksonville Jaguars are activating a tight end from the practice squad ahead of the team's Week 2 road matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans. 

Undrafted rookie tight end Ben Ellefson was activated to Jacksonville's active roster for Sunday's game, the Jaguars announced Saturday. Ellefson was also promoted to the active roster in the Jaguars' Week 1 27-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts. 

Ellefson played 13 snaps against the Colts but he mostly served as a blocker, recording zero catches and not being targeted once as a receiver. He also played five snaps on special teams. 

Taguars also signed third-year tight end Eric Saubert to the practice squad and released rookie cornerback Josh Nurse from the practice squad. 

"In accordance with Article 33, Section 5 of the 2020 CBA, each club may elevate a maximum of two players each week from its practice squad to its active/inactive List as a 54th or 55th player without the player first terminating his practice squad contract," the Jaguars said in a release explaining the new rules for practice squad activations in 2020.

"Any elevated practice squad player shall automatically revert to the club’s practice squad at 4 p.m. ET on the first business day following such game without being subject to waivers."

A practice squad player may be elevated to a club’s active/inactive list as a 54th or 55th player for a maximum of two regular season or postseason games, so this is the final gameEllefson is eligible to be activated for. 

