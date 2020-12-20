Jaguars Punter Logan Cooke Ruled Out Vs. the Ravens With an Illness

Logan Cooke didn't travel with the Jaguars to Baltimore due to an illness, leading to a big vacancy on the game day roster.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without punter Logan Cooke against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, creating another challenge for a Jaguars special teams unit that has faced adversity all season.

Cooke, a third-year veteran, was a late addition to the injury report. He was downgraded to out on Sunday due to an illness and did not travel with the team to Baltimore, the Jaguars announced.

With Cooke unavailable, the Jaguars will likely have to turn to kicker Aldrick Rosas to handle both kicking and punting duties. This doesn't even factor in Cooke's work as both a kick off specialist and as the team's holder for kicks.

Cooke not punting on Sunday is yet another twist to a strange year for the Jaguars' specialists. They have gone through six different kickers due to Josh Lambo suffering a string of injuries, as well as other injuries and bouts of ineffectiveness hitting the other options the Jaguars have brought in.

"Logan’s always been steady for us," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said about Cooke in November. "He’s always been a good net. He really kicks a bunch of different types of balls. I think you guys are seeing that where he can line it, he’s good at his sky kicks, he has another ball that spins sideways a little bit, so he’s always continuing to work [on it] and he’s also doing a lot of our kickoff duties,

"He always has a really good demeanor, never really gets rattled, can come back if it’s a poor kick because everyone’s going to have those from time to time. But [he] has really been a solid draft pick, solid guy, guy that we’ve gotten production out of and he had a great year last year in the net. He continues to play well, and I think he’ll be a guy that’s in this league for a very long time.”

Cooke has punted 49 times this year for 2,334 yards (47.6 yards per punt). He has 11 punts within the opposing team's 10-yard line, tied for second-most in the NFL.

The Jaguars (1-12) now have two players on the active roster ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens (8-5) with Cooke and cornerback Sidney Jones.