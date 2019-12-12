Jaguar Maven
Jaguars QB Coach Scott Milanovich Accepts CFL HC Job With Edmonton Eskimos

John Shipley

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One member of the Jacksonville Jaguars coaching staff appears to have his 2020 plans in place. It was announced today that Jacksonville quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich has accepted the head coach position with the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League. 

Milanovich will continue in his current role with the Jaguars as the team finishes its final three games of the season. 

“To the Khan family, Coach Marrone, the Jaguars organization and all of the fans, thank you for the time in Jacksonville and for embracing our family. I’ll always have fond memories of our experience in North Florida, and I will work hard over the final three weeks of the season to do everything I can do to help our team win," Milanovich said in a statement from the Eskimos.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said in a statement released by the team Thursday that he was "excited" for Milanovich and that he would resume the role after the 2019 season ends.

“Our quarterbacks coach, Scott Milanovich, has agreed to become the next head coach of the Canadian Football League’s Edmonton Eskimos and will assume the role following the conclusion of the Jaguars’ 2019 season," Marrone said. "Scott was adamant that he wanted to finish out the season in Jacksonville with his position group and his fellow coaches, and he’ll continue to work hard on preparing our quarterbacks for the remaining three games of the season."

"I’m excited for Scott and his family to embark on a new journey in Edmonton in January, and we wish them the best.”

Milanovich has been Jacksonville's quarterbacks coach since 2017, the first year of Marrone's tenure. Heading to the CFL is nothing new for Milanovich after he spent time in the league from 2007-2016 in a variety of roles. 

Most recently, he was the head coach of the Toronto Argonauts (2012-2016). In his first year with Toronto, Milanovich led the team to a Grey Cup victory and was named 2012 CFL Coach of the Year. 

