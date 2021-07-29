Trevor Lawrence Makes Top 10 Of Players Sales List Across Entire NFL

The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence is in the top 10 of all players sales since March 1 and is the second highest rookie on said list.

Trevor Lawrence has yet to take a snap in a game for the Jacksonville Jaguars but he's already become the most popular player in Duval. For that matter, he's become one of the most popular players in the NFL.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Lawrence cracked the Top 10 of the NFLPA Top 50 Players Sales List, based on sales from March 1 to May 31.

This follows up his accomplishment, breaking the sales record for rookie jersey sales on draft night.

Essentially this means that across jersey's and all memorabilia sold since March 1, Lawrence is eighth in sales. He's the second highest rookie on said list, behind rookie quarterback Justin Fields. The Chicago Bears QB is sixth. Tampa Bay and Super Bowl QB Tom Brady tops the list.

Lawrence was selected by the Jaguars No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. The No. 2 overall selection, Zach Wilson to the New York Jets, is 42nd in player sales.

Despite Lawrence having yet played a game, it's already clear the change he has wrought in Jacksonville. The Heisman finalist took part in his first training camp practice yesterday, drawing praise for his command of the offense and delivery of the ball.

“It was pretty cool. I got a few reps with him. We connected a few times," said wide receiver DJ Chark after practice. "It was pretty good spirals, good passes. I saw him throw a deep post at the end for a touchdown –that was a nice ball, too.”

Lawrence took Chark and receivers Laviska Shenault and Marvin Jones Jr. to South Carolina this offseason. The group relaxed at the lake and spent time at the Clemson Tigers football facility for some offseason work.

“It was a great time. First off, just building a relationship, but also getting used to his passes, him getting used to the way that we run routes, because everybody runs routes differently, working on timing, seeing the routes that we like the best, the passes that he likes the best, seeing what he needs to work on, what we need to work on. So, it’s pretty good. Plus, in the offseason, you need to just run and stay in shape. So, it was good for a lot of different reasons.”

When Lawrence entered the league, it was with fanfare and hype unseen in years. He's considered a generational quarterback and a potential franchise changing player. The type of QB that can make the Top 10 list in players sales, despite being on a team that some pundits said would force him into obscurity.

Instead, teammates say they've seen him flourish and handle the transition with aplomb.

"Everybody can say [whatever they want] about Trevor [Lawrence] when he first got drafted. Is he going to be the guy that’s going to let this fame and stuff get to him? It doesn’t matter what it is, this man loves ball, and it shows," shared an impassioned Shaquill Griffin, corner, on Wednesday.

"That’s the reason he got his receivers out there to work on time. It shows today and that’s something that we have to build off of. We’re putting the team on his back and we’re going to be right there with him and to fully support. So, whatever it is, I know he’s going to continue to work. I know he has the passion, the love for the game and we’re right behind him 110 percent.”