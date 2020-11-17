Jaguars Running Back Depth Takes a Hit As Chris Thompson Goes to IR

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be losing some key depth at the running back position as veteran back Chris Thompson was officially placed on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Thompson left Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers after just one snap and did not return to the game. The eighth-year veteran and first-year Jaguar was designated on the reserve list with a back injury.

With Thompson on injured reserve, rookie phenom James Robinson is now the sole running back on the active roster who has recorded a carry this season. Second-year running back Ryquell Armstead has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list since Sept. 4, while fellow second-year running back Devine Ozigbo has played in just one game due to a hamstring injury.

Jacksonville's primary backup at running back may naturally now be Dare Ogunbowale, who the team signed a few days before the season opener. Ogunbowale has played just 24 offensive snaps this season, with his lone touch coming on a five-yard catch in Week 10.



Thompson carried the ball seven times for 20 yards in eight games this season. He also caught 20 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown. He is fourth on the team in rushes, behind Robinson (155), Gardner Minshew (25), and Laviska Shenault (11).

Robinson has recorded 77.5% of Jacksonville's rushes this season, with the undrafted rookie rushing for 689 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and five touchdowns in nine games. For reference, Leonard Fournette had 68.1% of Jacksonville's rushes in 2019, a season in which he had among the largest volumes of carries in the league.

Robinson has been Jacksonville's best offensive player and should be a legitimate Pro Bowl and Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate. With that said, the Jaguars will eventually need to find a way to give him a solid backup. Ozigbo is expected to practice this week, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Monday, so perhaps that will serve as some relief.