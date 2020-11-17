SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeJaguar Report+DraftNewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Jaguars Running Back Depth Takes a Hit As Chris Thompson Goes to IR

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be losing some key depth at the running back position as veteran back Chris Thompson was officially placed on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Thompson left Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers after just one snap and did not return to the game. The eighth-year veteran and first-year Jaguar was designated on the reserve list with a back injury. 

With Thompson on injured reserve, rookie phenom James Robinson is now the sole running back on the active roster who has recorded a carry this season. Second-year running back Ryquell Armstead has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list since Sept. 4, while fellow second-year running back Devine Ozigbo has played in just one game due to a hamstring injury. 

Jacksonville's primary backup at running back may naturally now be Dare Ogunbowale, who the team signed a few days before the season opener. Ogunbowale has played just 24 offensive snaps this season, with his lone touch coming on a five-yard catch in Week 10.

Thompson carried the ball seven times for 20 yards in eight games this season. He also caught 20 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown. He is fourth on the team in rushes, behind Robinson (155), Gardner Minshew (25), and Laviska Shenault (11).

Robinson has recorded 77.5% of Jacksonville's rushes this season, with the undrafted rookie rushing for 689 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and five touchdowns in nine games. For reference, Leonard Fournette had 68.1% of Jacksonville's rushes in 2019, a season in which he had among the largest volumes of carries in the league. 

Robinson has been Jacksonville's best offensive player and should be a legitimate Pro Bowl and Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate. With that said, the Jaguars will eventually need to find a way to give him a solid backup. Ozigbo is expected to practice this week, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Monday, so perhaps that will serve as some relief.

THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars Announce Inactives For Week 10 Vs Packers: Minshew, Shenault, Linder Included

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced their inactive players for the Week 10 matchup versus the Green Bay Packers. Most were already known, including Gardner Minshew.

KassidyHill

Column: Jaguars Shouldn't Let Guise of Close Games Prevent Necessary Changes

The Jacksonville Jaguars are playing better football as of late, but how much does it matter if wins aren't coming?

John Shipley

From the Backfield to the Sidelines: Denard Robinson Embracing Role As Jaguars Assistant

Denard Robinson was once a part of the first draft class of the Dave Caldwell era. Now he is leading the newest members of the Jaguars as an assistant coach.

John Shipley

Report: Jaguars Put in Claim on Former Vikings OL Pat Elflein

The former third-round pick and Vikings starting guard was claimed by the New York Jets, but the Jaguars at least attempted to claim the lineman.

John Shipley

Marrone Provides Long List of Jaguars' Injury Updates Ahead of Steelers

On Monday Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone gave local reporters an update on a long list of injured starters and contributors. One veteran is heading to IR while status remains unknown on a dynamic rookie.

KassidyHill

Gardner Minshew to Begin Throwing But "Won't Be Ready" for Sunday vs. Steelers

Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew won't start this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he will begin throwing again.

John Shipley

Jarrod Wilson Details Long Packers' Touchdown, Referee Cameo

The changing point in Sunday's game was a 78-yard Aaron Rodgers bomb downfield, which featured a referee serving as a pick of sorts for the Packers receiver. Jaguars FS Jarrod Wilson described what he saw on the play following the game.

John Shipley

Jaguars Vs. Packers: Week 10 Snap Count Analysis

Which Jaguars played the most snaps in Week 10 in the close loss to the Packers, and what does it all mean? We examine here.

John Shipley

Jaguars Have the Pieces For the Future. Will They Use Them Now?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are infamously the youngest team in the league. Sitting at 1-8 with seven games remaining in the season, the key now is taking advantage of that youth in order to build for what could be a promising 2021 season.

KassidyHill

No Moral Victories: 5 Observations on Jaguars' 24-20 Loss to Packers

Why we think the Jaguars win that game in 2021, why moral victories don't exist inside TIAA Bank Field this season, and other observations on the latest Jaguars loss.

John Shipley