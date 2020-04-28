JaguarReport
Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette: ‘I Know It’s a Business’

John Shipley

Leonard Fournette isn't going to let an uncertain future with the Jacksonville Jaguars change how he is going to prepare for the 2020 season — not for a second. 

For the last several weeks, Fournette's name has been floated in trade rumors, beginning with a report from ESPN's Adam Fournette the weekend before the draft. And on early Tuesday, Fournette made his first semi-public comments on the situation, noting he is going to be at his best in 2020.

"I don’t know what the future holds but I promise that every day I’m gonna bust my ass. I know it’s a business and I’ll be ready at my best for the next season," Fournette said on social media. 

With the 2020 NFL draft coming and going without Fournette being dealt, and with most other running back needy teams filling their holes at the position, it appears as if Fournette will at least start 2020 on the Jaguars' roster.

Whether Fournette is traded sometime during the regular season remains to be seen. Currently, Fournette has a $4,167,388 base salary in 2020 and holds an $8,638,907 cap hit, according to Spotrac.

In three seasons, Fournette has played in 36 career games and rushed 666 times for 2,631 yards (4.0 yards per carry) and 17 touchdowns, along with 134 receptions for 1,009 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Fournette's career got off to a strong start in 2017 as he served as a catalyst for the Jaguars' appearance in the AFC Championship, but he has failed to build upon that momentum. He suffered through injuries and immaturity issues in 2018, leading to only 439 rushing yards and 3.3 yards per carry in eight games. 

In 2019, Fournette rebounded and had a career season. He was one of the AFC's most productive backs from an all-purpose yards perspective, recording 1,152 rushing yards (4.3 yards per carry) and three touchdowns as well as 76 receptions for 522 yards. 

When Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell was asked about Fournette's status with the team during the NFL draft, he said there was no news surrounding the fourth-year veteran who was drafted No. 4 overall in 2017.

“To be honest, I don’t have a whole lot to add," Caldwell said when asked about Fournette's status with the team. "I don’t think there’s any news there, and I think if there was, we would probably give it to you.”

