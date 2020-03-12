Jaguars Release a Response to Coronavirus Outbreak: ‘Traveling Team Personnel Have Been Instructed to Return to Their Families’

The Jacksonville Jaguars are joining the rest of the sports world in taking action to combat the outbreak of COVID-19, opting to take their traveling team personnel off of the road and having them return home as a precautionary measure.

While the NBA and NHL have suspended their current seasons due to what the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic this week, NFL teams such as the Jaguars are having to adjust on the fly in the midst of what is a busy stretch in the offseason.

In a joint statement with Bold Events, the Jaguars' sister company that organizes events at TIAA Bank Field and at the Daily's Place location inside the stadium, the Jaguars said they are taking all precautionary measures to ensure safety for their staff, though employees are being encouraged to work from home.

"The Jaguars and Bold Events are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of our staff and the community amidst the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation," the Jaguars said in a statement. "Both organizations are following the guidance of government officials and health organizations to implement a plan for all employees. Traveling team personnel have been instructed to return to their families and, while the Jaguars and Bold Events remain open for business, employees have been encouraged to work from home if possible for the time being.

"Private events, concerts at Daily’s Place and fan events are being carefully evaluated on a case-by-case basis," the Jaguars said. "While the situation remains fluid, the Jaguars will continue to communicate with fans, ticket purchasers and media regarding any updates about the team and events at TIAA Bank Field and Daily’s Place. The Jaguars and Bold Events encourage all northeast Florida residents to take the proper precautions and follow best practices as recommended by the CDC."

The Jaguars are just the latest NFL team to ask their coaches and scouts to return from the road, joining teams such as the Bills, Jets, Giants, and Redskins. In response to the spread of the coronavirus, the NFL has also canceled its annual league meetings, which were set to take place from March 29 through April 1 in Palm Beach, Fla.

"There will be full consideration and votes on any open football issues, including playing rules, bylaws, and resolutions, as well as other business matters that were on the agenda for the Annual Meeting, at the Spring Meeting scheduled for May 19-20. Most of the first day will be dedicated to football-related issues. Head coaches and general managers will participate in the meeting," the NFL said in a statement.

"This decision was made consistent with the league's primary concern to protect the health of club and league employees and the public while enabling the league to continue with its essential business operations. "

As of the present time, there are 27 positive cases of the coronavirus in Florida, according to the Florida Department of Health, though there have been no confirmed cases in Duval County, where the Jaguars are located.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet), and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneeze.