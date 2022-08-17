Jaguars Release DL Malcom Brown

The Jacksonville Jaguars parted with a former starter on Wednesday afternoon, releasing defensive tackle Malcom Brown.

The Jaguars' roster is now at 84 players after the Jaguars waived five other players on Monday, including quarterback Jake Luton and kicker Elliott Fry.

Brown started 17 games for the Jaguars under former head coach Urban Meyer and defensive coordinator Joe Cullen, playing 61% of the defensive snaps. He recorded 57 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, three quarterback hits, 13 pressures, and a 4.4% pressure rate.

Brown didn't take part in the full spring offseason program as he battled back to 100% from injury, but he was a full participant in training camp from the first practice.

Brown started camp off as the second-team nose tackle, with third-year veteran DaVon Hamilton starting for the Jaguars' first-team defense. In addition to Hamilton, the Jaguars have also seen second-year defensive tackle Jay Tufele emerge in recent weeks.

The Jaguars also signed free agent defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi this past March, giving them considerable depth up front. Still, the Jaguars could be in the market for another defensive tackle considering Danny Shelton said his decision to sign came down to the Kansas City Chiefs or the Jaguars.

"I think it’s a good group of seven or eight guys that comprise the front, then you start adding the safeties in there. I do believe that we can ascend there," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said before Monday's practice.

"It’ll take a lot of work, though. Considering some of the running backs in our division. We’re going to have to bring, like they say, your lunch pail to work every day.”

According to OverTheCap.com, the Jaguars will take on $4.5 million in dead cap space in releasing Brown, while saving $3 million on this year's salary cap.